The Rainbow Wahine track and field team finished fourth at the MPSF Indoor Championships in Spokane, Wash., highlighted by several strong individual performances.

Lilian Turban claimed first place in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5 feet, 11.75 inches. Turban’s mark betters her own personal best of 1.82, good for the second-best mark in UH history. Teammate Sammie Gordon cleared a height of 5-3.76, taking fourth in the event.

Gordon also anchored the 4x400m relay team, which set a program record with a time of 3:47.93. The foursome of Gordon, Alyssa Mae Antolin, Amy Warrington and Izzy Peterson finished third overall.

Antolin wasn’t done setting records, establishing a UH mark in the 60m with a time of 7.59, besting her previous school mark of 7.62, set two weeks ago.

UH softball team splits at Desert Classic

A seven-run first inning propelled the University of Hawaii softball team to a 14-6 victory over CSU Bakersfield to open the second day of the UNLV Desert Classic on Saturday in Las Vegas. The Rainbow Wahine then saw a seventh-inning rally fall short against host UNLV 5-4 in their second game of the day at Eller Media Stadium.

In a nonconference meeting with Big West member CSUB, UH (6-4) sent 13 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first in a rally fueled by four hits, five walks and a hit batter. CSUB rallied for four runs in the third against UH starter Brianna Lopez, but the Wahine answered with three runs in the fourth and Rachel Sabourin’s two-run double in the fifth. Haley Johnson’s two-run single in the sixth capped UH’s third consecutive run-rule victory.

In UH’s second meeting of the weekend with UNLV, the Rebels jumped ahead on Ariana Martinez’s three-run home run in the bottom of the first. Sabourin tied the game with a three-run shot in the second for her third homer of the season.

UNLV scratched out the go-ahead run on April Visser’s two-out infield single in the fourth and Denise Armendariz homered in the fifth. Johnson’s RBI double in the top of the seventh brought UH within a run, but UNLV’s Jessie Fontes got three consecutive pop-ups to end the threat. UH freshman Millie Fidge took the loss in her first career start.

UH closes the tournament today against Montana (0-8).