High school seniors play for final time in Damien Farias Classic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
High school seniors play for final time in Damien Farias Classic

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM Team Blue outscored Team Red, 143-131, in the Damien Farias Senior Basketball Classic on Saturday night.

Kayman Lewis and Avery Pauole scored 24 points each as Team Blue outscored Team Red, 143-131, in the Damien Farias Senior Basketball Classic on Saturday night at Saint Louis’ Clarence T.C. Ching Center. Read more

