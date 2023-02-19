comscore Kapolei, Moanalua win OIA wrestling titles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kapolei, Moanalua win OIA wrestling titles

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:03 a.m.
  Kapolei's Brycen Pagurayan, left, celebrated after pinning Campbell's Jensen Tanele to win the 170 weight class at the OIA championships on Saturday.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kapolei’s Brycen Pagurayan, left, celebrated after pinning Campbell’s Jensen Tanele to win the 170 weight class at the OIA championships on Saturday.

  Kapolei's Brycen Pagurayan, right, and Campbell's Jensen Tanele grapple.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kapolei’s Brycen Pagurayan, right, and Campbell’s Jensen Tanele grapple.

  Moanalua's Isabelle Asuncion evaded a takedown attempt by Kalani's Kalina Hotema.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Moanalua’s Isabelle Asuncion evaded a takedown attempt by Kalani’s Kalina Hotema.

  Moanalua's Tyger Taam grappled with Waianae'a Hakulia Paaluhi on Saturday.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Moanalua’s Tyger Taam grappled with Waianae’a Hakulia Paaluhi on Saturday.

  Kahuku's Maia Esera celebrates with her coach after pinning Waipahu's Janelle Mattos.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kahuku’s Maia Esera celebrates with her coach after pinning Waipahu’s Janelle Mattos.

A little adversity couldn’t stop the Kapolei Hurricanes, who won their first OIA boys wrestling championship on Saturday at Leilehua High School Read more

