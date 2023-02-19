Kapolei, Moanalua win OIA wrestling titles

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A little adversity couldn’t stop the Kapolei Hurricanes, who won their first OIA boys wrestling championship on Saturday at Leilehua High School Read more

Senior Brycen Pagurayan was one of four individual gold-medal winners for Kapolei, which was without head coach Shawn Salter.

“There’s a lot of heart, honestly. We had a lot of recent challenges on our team. We just dug deep and wrestled for each other, basically, and our coach,” assistant coach Koa Yamada said. “This is Coach Shawn’s team, the team he built. The kids wrestled their butts off.”

Pagurayan is the defending state champion in the 170 weight class. He overcame an inadvertent blow to the eye and pinned Campbell’s Jensen Tanele in 1:20.

“My brothers and dad always tell me prepare for anything. In the practice room we go all out, as hard as we can. Sometimes we get injured. Sometimes we get a scratch, slap, punch or a poke, but we go back, right to it,” Pagurayan said. “I read his game plan. I saw how his stance was. It’s a pretty good stance. He’s a really good wrestler. I just adjusted it to where I make it my match, and I did it.”

Pagurayan qualified for the final after pinning Jeremiah Tubana of Waipahu (1:27), Alexander Bajet of Aiea (54 seconds) and GXXR Young of Waianae (1:46).

“We have a solid team this year. We train hard, we work together, cry together, laugh together,” Pagurayan said. “Just hard practices, emotional things, stuff that people are going through and help each other with. The level of respect and trust is phenomenal. It’s not just coaches and wrestlers, it’s coaches and wrestlers. It’s friends and family, parents, sisters, brothers.”

Moanalua’s girls, sparked by Isabelle Asuncion (17-1), four-peated as OIA champion.

“The job’s not done, you know. Our goal is to win every tournament and we still have one more to go,” Na Menehune coach Sean Sakaida said. “Isabelle is very disciplined, very calm. Never gets too hyped for the moment, always wrestles within herself. Can’t ask for a better wrestler. All of them, our whole team buys into what we go over. They practice what we preach and believe in us. They’re a great group of girls, they’re very close knit. They’re so close, they’re like family and that’s what helps us out.”

Asuncion, the 117 weight class state champion a year ago, reached the final by pinning Kyla Donaldson of Campbell (17 seconds) and Akemi Ralston of Radford (1:01).

Kalina Hotema of Kalani pinned Taylor Gates of Aiea in 33 seconds and Susana Setu of Waipahu in 3:25.

Asuncion stymied Hotema for a 4-0 decision to win the OIA 117 crown.

“I wrestled her four to five times already (this season). She’s always tough, always doing something different. She was more defensive today. She was tough on bottom. She worked really hard. Overall, it was a really a good match for me because we won all three periods,” Asuncion said.

Asuncion is ready for the challenge of being the probable favorite at states in the 117 class.

“In my heart, I know what I want to do and how I’m going to overcome,” she said. “It feels pretty awesome (to win four OIA team titles in a row). It’s good that we have this team as a family. We’re always working hard every day and we’re always encouraging each other. I’m very happy and glad to be part of this program.”

Maia Esera remained unbeaten with a run through the tourney for the 225 weight class title. Esera (20-0) drew two byes before pinning Kofa Tokyo-Liusa of Waipahu (47 seconds) and Francis Hufanga of Leilehua (1:42) before reaching the final.

Esera, the daughter of former UH football player Tala Esera, pinned Jenelle Mattos of Waipahu at 1:40.

“With heavyweights, you’re usually up, but my coach teaches us to stay low no matter your weight, and take shots,” Esera said. “I was a little bit shaken after my sister wrestled and lost in the finals before me, but I knew I had to win it for my team.”

Moanalua sophomore Tyger Taam ran his record to 23-0 against, arguably, his toughest foe of the season, Hakuilua Paaluhi of Waianae, to earn the 138 weight class title.

Taam (23-0) was the 132-pound state champion as a freshman last year. On Saturday, he drew two byes before pinning Kealon Tomas of Pearl City (34 seconds) and Ryder Baptista of Aiea (5:35) to reach the final.

His championship battle was tooth and nail until Taam ended it with a 12-7 decision.

“That was the second time this year. Last time wasn’t as close. He got a lot better on his bottom. He scrapped more. I respect him a lot,” Taam said.

He led 2-0 before Paaluhi scored three points in a span of 15 seconds to end the opening period. Taam notched a point before the buzzer to tie at 3 going into the second period.

Then came a whirlwind of action with the score tied at 5 when Paaluhi inadvertently choked Taam.

“He choked me for well over 10 seconds,” said Taam, who was awarded one point for a 6-5 lead. “It took me a while. It took a lot out of me. I was gasping for air.”

The match was halted for a couple of minutes before resuming. It was still close in the final minute of the third quarter when Taam nearly pinned Paaluhi.

It was 7-up when Taam scored two points with 23 seconds left.

“I was just holding on for dear life,” he said. “I feel tired.”

OIA CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Leilehua

Varsity Boys

Team Standings

1. Kapolei 229.0

2. Moanalua 198.5

3. Mililani 161.5

4. Leilehua 117.5

5. Waianae 113.0

6. Pearl City 106.0

7. Aiea 101.0

8. Campbell 94.5

9. Kalani 79.5

10. Waipahu 79.0

11. Castle 72.0

12. Kahuku 60.0

12. Kaiser 60.0

14. Kalaheo 34.5

15. Kailua 34.0

16. Radford 32.5

17. McKinley 28.0

17. Nanakuli 28.0

19. Farrington 23.0

20. Roosevelt 18.5

21. Waialua 11.0

Individual Results

106

1. Zairyn Ramos-Semana, Kapolei; 2. Irving Bicoy, Pearl City; 3. Koan Hotema, Kalani; 4. Caden Guevara, Mililani; 5. Jayzon Sheldon, Campbell; 6. Tripson Kerisiano Jr, Aiea

113

1. Joshua Estabillio, Moanalua; 2. Pai’ea Kamakaala, Kahuku; 3. Rev Baptista, Aiea; 4. Khairyn Vilavong, Campbell; 5. Alexander Helto, Kalaheo; 6. Eric Toma, Waipahu

120

1. Kulika Corpuz, Mililani; 2. Shawn Kato, Campbell; 3. Maxwell Calandra, Kaiser; 4. Yuki Uchishiba, Waipahu; 5. Draezyn Tanaka, Moanalua; 6. Connor Lum, Kalani

126

1. Koen Shigemoto, Mililani; 2. Ryker Shimabukuro, Kapolei; 3. Ethan Tabayoyong, Campbell; 4. Elias Kaohu-Wachi, Nanakuli; 5. Jayden Seson, Moanalua; 6. Rylen Gonda, Waianae

132

1. Jaren Kimura, Mililani; 2. LJ Pasion, Moanalua; 3. Damon Gasilos, Farrington; 4. Evan Dominguez, Kalani; 5. Micah Lyman, Kailua; 6. Cody Pascual, Kapolei

138

1. Tyger Taam, Moanalua; 2. Hakuilua Paaluhi, Waianae; 3. Daniel Tauyan, Leilehua; 4. Ryder Baptista, Aiea; 5. Mayhem Woolsey, Kapolei; 6. Logan Hackbarth, Mililani

145

1. Bransen Porter, Waianae; 2. Gabriel Grilho, Aiea; 3. Joe Verville, Castle; 4. Nathaniel Ferraris, Waipahu; 5. Joshua Adiniwin, Moanalua; 6. Riku Theos, Leilehua

152

1. Keegan Goeas, Castle; 2. Jace Kim-Cadiz, Pearl City; 3. Jaden Randles, Moanalua; 4. Chance Garcia, Kapolei; 5. Gavin Simon, Mckinley; 6. Samson Holt, Aiea

160

1. Adrian Lee, Mililani; 2. Steinar Tanaka, Kaiser; 3. Kai Simmons, Moanalua; 4. Marcello Makita, Kapolei; 5. Pikai Kaniho, Kahuku; 6. Boyd Durand, Radford

170

1. Brycen Pagurayan, Kapolei; 2. Jensen Tanele, Campbell; 3. Tyler Shields, Kalaheo; 4. Samson Edwards, Pearl City; 5. Gxxr Young, Waianae; 6. Isaac Liechty, Radford

182

1. Jonas Baekkeland, Moanalua; 2. Elijah Pinales, Kapolei; 3. Jerusalem Jackson, Mililani; 4. Dorian Payton-Sherman, Pearl City; 5. Preston Raymond, Leilehua; 6. Aiden Trinidad, Kalani

195

1. Maika Kahele Akeo, Kapolei; 2. Kiainalu Tuikolongahau, Kailua; 3. William Gaucher, Kaiser; 4. Jayden Coelho, Leilehua; 5. Johnny Sailele, Waianae; 6. Kyle Correa, Pearl City

220

1. Rodstan Salangdron, Kapolei; 2. Yong Vanderlei, Waianae; 3. Joedon Kapihe, Pearl City; 4. Kadyn Pia-Gibson, Leilehua; 5. Rio Ramos, Moanalua; 6. Makoa Ah Mook Sang, Aiea

285

1. Caleb Lauifi, Waipahu; 2. Brayden Leialaitafea, Kahuku; 3. Kanale Coelho, Leilehua; 4. Blessing Levasa, Kapolei; 5. Caden Townsend, Waialua; 6. Johnny Alapai, Kalani

Varsity Girls

Team Standings

1. Moanalua 290.0

2. Kahuku 159.0

3. Campbell 153.0

4. Leilehua 95.0

5. Pearl City 92.0

6. Mililani 89.0

7. Kapolei 78.5

8. Waipahu 64.0

9. Roosevelt 57.0

10. Kalani 55.0

11. Waianae 54.5

12. Aiea 49.0

13. Farrington 38.0

14. Radford 36.0

15. Kalaheo 34.0

16. Nanakuli 29.0

17. Kailua 26.0

18. Castle 18.0

19. Waialua 13.0

20. Kaiser 8.0

21. McKinley 7.0

Individual Results

97

1. Adriana Daoang, Moanalua; 2. Serah Yogi, Pearl City; 3. Alu Hyodo, Roosevelt; 4. Michaela Jene Sarmiento, Kalaheo; 5. Kaylie Zeller, Campbell; 6. Terryan Uyeno, Waianae

102

1. Tristan Nitta, Mililani; 2. Chloe Obuhanych, Pearl City; 3. Emma-Grace Cabinian, Leilehua; 4. Gabrielle Hayashida, Moanalua; 5. Prestejah Yockman, Waianae; 6. Chelsea Becera, Farrington

107

1. Kayla Shota, Moanalua; 2. Makayla Paclib, Mililani; 3. Alexia Parsons, Kalaheo; 4. Jaedha Manuyag, Aiea; 5. Stacallen Mahoe, Kapolei; 6. Shaelyn McIntosh, Castle

112

1. Caelin Balansag, Roosevelt; 2. Kaytie Conselva, Waipahu; 3. Kaitlyn Fong, Moanalua; 4. Anela Egloria, Leilehua; 5. Jaylisha Deveraturda, Mililani; 6. Chaeli Wong, Waialua

117

1. Isabelle Asuncion, Moanalua; 2. Kalina Hotema, Kalani; 3. Akemi Ralston, Radford; 4. Brooke Gantan, Kailua; 5. Susana Setu, Waipahu; 6. Taylor Hiu, Kapolei

122

1. Evelyn Suzuki, Kalani; 2. Laylee Pasion, Moanalua; 3. Rie Kato, Campbell; 4. Kaira Iona, Farrington; 5. Olalikaipolaumaile Akioka, Kailua; 6. Wakane (Kuu) Luke, Pearl City

127

1. Taydem Uyemura, Pearl City; 2. Lyriq Lopes, Kahuku; 3. Kamailemaikalani Yasumura, Moanalua; 4. Kiani Caminos-Freitas, Leilehua; 5. Ayla Jackson, Roosevelt; 6. Jaesharie Paguirigan, Waianae

132

1. Eloise Woolsey, Kapolei; 2. Kaleialohamaikalani Yasumura, Moanalua; 3. Angelina Calpito, Mililani; 4. Melia Taeu, Kahuku; 5. Jahnaya Tabisola Roque, Campbell; 6. Sloan Billingsley, Campbell

138

1. Lily Polvado, Kahuku; 2. Colleen Kinimaka, Campbell; 3. Kiera Nitahara, Moanalua; 4. Shailalee Akau, Kapolei; 5. Aaliyah Welch, Leilehua; 6. Destiny Ahquin, Castle

145

1. Zaira Sugui, Moanalua; 2. Kaui Lee Tynan, Kapolei; 3. Sage Ridep, Campbell; 4. Sage Horcajo, Kahuku; 5. Ceana Dias, Waianae; 6. Shayland Teriipaia, Nanakuli

155

1. Bethany Chargualaf, Campbell; 2. Leila Esera, Kahuku; 3. Nohilani Kukonu, Moanalua; 4. Alexis Urrutia, Leilehua; 5. Emmalynn Lum, Leilehua; 6. Temehani Paepule, Moanalua

168

1. Eden Baguio, Moanalua; 2. Kizia Mahuka, Aiea; 3. Tahi Feinga, Kahuku; 4. Nahokulani Silva, Mckinley

184

1. Jasmine Adiniwin, Moanalua; 2. Lorraine Alo, Campbell; 3. Isabella Martinez, Radford; 4. Kiley Phillip, Kahuku; 5. Eden Mailo, Kahuku; 6. Parislyna Leota, Moanalua

225