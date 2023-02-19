comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - Feb. 19, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – Feb. 19, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • John Marshall of Honolulu, at left, found some aloha at the tiki bar in the Palmito Hotel in Biarritz, France, in September. Photo by Rudy Briones.

    John Marshall of Honolulu, at left, found some aloha at the tiki bar in the Palmito Hotel in Biarritz, France, in September. Photo by Rudy Briones.

  • While on a Mediterranean cruise in September, Aiea residents Tom Manuel and Renee Keone spotted the Hello Poke restaurant in Naples, Italy.

    While on a Mediterranean cruise in September, Aiea residents Tom Manuel and Renee Keone spotted the Hello Poke restaurant in Naples, Italy.

  • Gavin Baer of Honolulu snapped a selfie in front of Waimea Surf & Culture, a surf and skate lifestyle shop, in Porto, Portugal, in September.

    Gavin Baer of Honolulu snapped a selfie in front of Waimea Surf & Culture, a surf and skate lifestyle shop, in Porto, Portugal, in September.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Signs of Hawaiian Life - Feb. 12, 2023

Scroll Up