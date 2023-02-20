Letter: Lassner has guided UH through difficult times

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii is truly blessed to have David Lassner as president of the University of Hawaii. How quickly we forget that we just had a worldwide pandemic to navigate and survive without a road map; and yet Lassner, with his IT administrative background, steered our university smoothly through it.

I experienced this firsthand through the university’s Na Kupuna program, which allows seniors to take classes for free. The speed with which faculty, staff and students were transitioned to online classes was extraordinary. We all know how difficult this process must have been.

Lassner’s passion is clearly the university and not politics. He hasn’t used this job as a stepping stone to go elsewhere as so many others have.

Standing up against those who may want projects that don’t serve the greater needs of the university takes guts (“Key state senators call for UH president to resign,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 12).

We should be grateful for Lassner’s leadership.

Barbara Wong

Moiliili

