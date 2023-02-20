comscore Letter: Mississippi swamp water for parched southwest | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Mississippi swamp water for parched southwest

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Each year our southwest states suffer another disastrous water shortage. Last summer, retired engineer Donald Seifkes published an ambitious solution: an aqueduct from the perennially flooded Mississippi swamps to the parched Colorado river. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Advocating justice, extending love

Scroll Up