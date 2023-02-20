Letter: Too many reckless drivers on streets

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am so saddened by the recent loss of another innocent life, possibly due to a reckless driver (“Suspect in fatal hit-and-run of McKinley student turns himself in,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 17).

Sadly, I am not surprised. I have driven the city bus for 37 years. I see drivers every day speeding, cutting in and out of traffic, not using their signals and running red lights. They are on their phones, tailgating, overtaking on solid and double-solid lines, making illegal turns on the red, causing near misses with pedestrians, blocking major intersections, driving with an expired registration, illegal tints or expired safety checks.

It just never ends and it’s getting worse. The law for drivers needs to be enforced more, from A to Z. Too many drivers are reckless because they get away with it.

As for these serial reckless drivers who never learn and occur countless tickets, the city should create a registry for them to keep them in check.

We all can make a difference for a better tomorrow. Be safe!

Koren Hannemann

Aiea

