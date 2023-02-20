Off The News: Cannabis legalization bills alive

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The path to legalization of recreational cannabis is still open during this legislative session, with two bills in play; but Anne Lopez, Gov. Josh Green’s appointee for attorney general, has given lawmakers multiple concerns to address. Read more

The path to legalization of recreational cannabis is still open during this legislative session, with two bills in play; but Anne Lopez, Gov. Josh Green’s appointee for attorney general, has given lawmakers multiple concerns to address. Lopez testified in opposition to two legalization bills last week, citing “community safety, protection of minors, and enforcing laws against unlicensed cannabis operators” as unresolved concerns.

The attorney general’s office, however, also recommended changes to the bills if they should move forward. That prompted legalization supporter Sen. Joy San Buenaventura, D-Puna-Kau, to say she sees “light at the end of the tunnel.”