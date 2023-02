Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A final irresistible observation about that Chinese spy balloon: It apparently was aimed first at Hawaii and Guam, The New York Times reported. In addition to two similar balloons that earlier touched on airspace on or around this state, the big one shot down early this month off South Carolina had its sights on these Pacific spots before the wind carried it off course.

One takeaway: The wind is an unreliable steersman. A second: This news reporte tells us why the military here must be watchful. China truly is watching us.