Editorial: Hawaiians need action on Waikoloa

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Land has been set aside for Hawaiian homes within Waikoloa, on Hawaii island, since before World War II — but the urgency of that war pushed aside concern for housing Hawaiians in favor of using the land for military training, including live fire with lethal explosives. Read more

Land has been set aside for Hawaiian homes within Waikoloa, on Hawaii island, since before World War II — but the urgency of that war pushed aside concern for housing Hawaiians in favor of using the land for military training, including live fire with lethal explosives.

Today, nearly 80 years later, Hawaiian Home Lands tracts in the Waikoloa Maneuver Area (WMA) remain off-limits to mortgages for Hawaiians over concerns that live ordnance remains buried there. Hundreds, if not thousands, of potential residents have been shut out from homes by this issue.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser and investigative journalism organization ProPublica reported on this enforced limbo in November, detailing how in 2014, the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands was in the midst of developing tracts of land including Puukapu, which could hold 600 homes, and Lalamilo, planned to include 400 homes, when the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) froze mortgage guarantees over safety concerns.

The move effectively cut off lending in this region for Native Hawaiians who depended on HUD-backed loans to develop their homesteads.

Homesteaders were told money would become available once the military removed any unexploded ordnance and the state deemed the land safe; instead, nearly a decade later, empty, paved streets connect lots that sit vacant, overgrown with weeds.

A continuing barrier to home construction has been the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which for years bungled and mismanaged its mandate to clean up the site.

Adding to homesteaders’ frustrations, on Feb. 3 the Star-Advertiser’s Rob Perez reported that the Federal Housing Administration, a branch of HUD, insured loans for people who bought homes on land outside of the Hawaiian Home Lands trust, yet within the unexploded ordnance (UXO) zone.

Those revelations raise questions about federal policy — and whether HUD restrictions unfairly targeted Native Hawaiians seeking to live on Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) trust land.

It is time for Hawaii to act on behalf of the Hawaiian constituents served by DHHL, holding the military and federal government accountable for failing to resolve this untenable situation. This ongoing dereliction of duty is a broken promise.

In December, we called on the state to draw a connection between Army needs and responsibilities as the Army seeks a renewed lease on Hawaii island’s Pohakuloa Training Area, demanding the military commit to complete cleanup of hazards left in its wake, before continued use of state lands is sanctioned.

If the Corps cannot timely complete its promised cleanup of ordnance within Hawaiian Home Lands sites, another source of federal funding to fill this urgent need must be identified and provided. It’s incumbent on DHHL, the state and Hawaii’s Congressional delegation to join forces and seek out this solution.

Late last year, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said he was working with federal and state agencies “to find a path forward to … finance and develop on Hawaiian Home Lands, while continuing to keep people safe.” In January, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono called for HUD, the Corps, the state Department of Health and the DHHL to identify necessary steps to clear and secure the land “as quickly as possible.”

Hawaii’s senators must press forward along this path, and demand forward movement in 2023. They may be aided by an executive order signed by President Joe Biden on Thursday, mandating “a whole-of-government approach to equity” for indigenous peoples, underserved communities and those harmed by systematic racism in the U.S., including Native Hawaiians. The order requires federal agencies to “improve” community engagement, and to consult with “impacted communities” to develop action plans and budget proposals.

The Corps, HUD, and agencies that may drive solutions at Waikoloa must now act in this spirit.