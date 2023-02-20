comscore Ewa Beach man indicted on charges of sexual abuse of minor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ewa Beach man indicted on charges of sexual abuse of minor

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

An Oahu grand jury Friday returned an indictment against an Ewa Beach man, charging him with 32 counts related to the alleged sexual abuse of a minor, who was under the age of 14. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Feb. 10-16, 2023

Scroll Up