comscore Gov. Josh Green requests additional $2.5B for state budget | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. Josh Green requests additional $2.5B for state budget

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.
  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / DEC. 19 Gov. Josh Green has cited the state’s strong financial position in announcing his updated plan. Above, the governor delivers remarks about the executive budget for fiscal biennium 2023-2025.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / DEC. 19

    Gov. Josh Green has cited the state’s strong financial position in announcing his updated plan. Above, the governor delivers remarks about the executive budget for fiscal biennium 2023-2025.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / DEC. 19 Other big items in Gov. Josh Green’s updated plan include $100 million to combat climate change and $78 million over two years for preschool expansion. At left, the governor speaks at a news conference at the state Capitol.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / DEC. 19

    Other big items in Gov. Josh Green’s updated plan include $100 million to combat climate change and $78 million over two years for preschool expansion. At left, the governor speaks at a news conference at the state Capitol.

Gov. Josh Green has pumped up his state spending request for the next two fiscal years by almost $2.5 billion, updating a plan released in December that was largely prepared by his predecessor. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Feb. 10-16, 2023

Scroll Up