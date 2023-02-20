Vice Adm. John Wade is face of Navy’s Red Hill response
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:50 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 21
At top, Navy Vice Adm. John Wade speaks during a news conference at Joint Task Force Red Hill inside the Ford Island Conference Center.
COURTESY U.S. ARMY / 2006
Above, Wade, seated at right, meets with tribal elders and influential Islamic clergy members.
COURTESY U.S. ARMY / 2006
Wade, left, with members of Operation Mountain Fury.
JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 21
Above, Rear Adm. Jeffrey J. Kilian, left, Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, Wade and Dr. Jennifer Espiritu of Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific take questions from the media during a news conference.
GEORGE F. LEE / JAN. 18
Navy Rear Adm. Jeffrey Killian, left, Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, David Kless of the Defense Logistics Agency, Vice Adm. John Wade and Amy Miller of the EPA listen to concerns of those who attended at a meeting regarding the 2023 Red Hill consent order at the Oahu Veterans Center. In 2006, Wade led a team in Afghanistan doing reconstruction work in Khost province.