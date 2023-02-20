comscore Vice Adm. John Wade is face of Navy’s Red Hill response | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Vice Adm. John Wade is face of Navy’s Red Hill response

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 21 At top, Navy Vice Adm. John Wade speaks during a news conference at Joint Task Force Red Hill inside the Ford Island Conference Center.

    JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 21

    At top, Navy Vice Adm. John Wade speaks during a news conference at Joint Task Force Red Hill inside the Ford Island Conference Center.

  • COURTESY U.S. ARMY / 2006 Above, Wade, seated at right, meets with tribal elders and influential Islamic clergy members.

    COURTESY U.S. ARMY / 2006

    Above, Wade, seated at right, meets with tribal elders and influential Islamic clergy members.

  • COURTESY U.S. ARMY / 2006 Wade, left, with members of Operation Mountain Fury.

    COURTESY U.S. ARMY / 2006

    Wade, left, with members of Operation Mountain Fury.

  • JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 21 Above, Rear Adm. Jeffrey J. Kilian, left, Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, Wade and Dr. Jennifer Espiritu of Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific take questions from the media during a news conference.

    JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 21

    Above, Rear Adm. Jeffrey J. Kilian, left, Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, Wade and Dr. Jennifer Espiritu of Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific take questions from the media during a news conference.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / JAN. 18 Navy Rear Adm. Jeffrey Killian, left, Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, David Kless of the Defense Logistics Agency, Vice Adm. John Wade and Amy Miller of the EPA listen to concerns of those who attended at a meeting regarding the 2023 Red Hill consent order at the Oahu Veterans Center. In 2006, Wade led a team in Afghanistan doing reconstruction work in Khost province.

    GEORGE F. LEE / JAN. 18

    Navy Rear Adm. Jeffrey Killian, left, Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, David Kless of the Defense Logistics Agency, Vice Adm. John Wade and Amy Miller of the EPA listen to concerns of those who attended at a meeting regarding the 2023 Red Hill consent order at the Oahu Veterans Center. In 2006, Wade led a team in Afghanistan doing reconstruction work in Khost province.

The officer the Pentagon has tasked with overseeing the defueling of the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility has for Hawaii residents in many ways become the face of the Navy. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Feb. 10-16, 2023

Scroll Up