Hawaii sailors finish on the podium

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii coed and women’s sailing teams wracked up a pair of podium finishes in the Bay Area this weekend. Read more

The Hawaii coed and women’s sailing teams wracked up a pair of podium finishes in the Bay Area this weekend.

The coed squad grabbed a third-place finish at the PCCSC Top Nine Open, while the Rainbow Wahine sailed to a runner-up finish at the Bryson Women’s Fleet Race. Both events were hosted by Stanford.

UC Santa Barbara took the PCCSC Top Nine crown with an event-low 39 points. Host Stanford finished second with 54 points, followed by Hawaii with 70. Owen Lahr and Frances Tarpey-Schwed competed in the A Division, while Bastien Rasse and Kelsie Grant competed in the B Division. Rasse and Grant finished the weekend by winning the final race of the weekend.

Host Stanford ran away with the Bryson Women’s Fleet Race with an event-low 37 points, while the Rainbow Wahine finished second in the eight-team field with a score of 57 points. Vivian Bonsager raced in the A Division, while Mercy Tanfredi and Taylor Ledgerwood competed in the B Division.

The UH coed team will head to Southern California on March 10 to compete in the LA Harbor Cup, while the Rainbow Wahine will return to the Bay Area on March 11-12 to compete in the St. Francis International in San Francisco.

Toledo, Picklum win Hurley Pro

Brazil’s Filipe Toledo and Australia’s Molly Picklum emerged victorious at Oahu’s Hurley Pro Sunset Beach on Sunday.

Toledo beat Hawaii’s Eli Hanneman and Seth Moniz in last Thursday’s Round of 32 and Round of 16, respectively, to reach Sunday’s quarterfinal. On the event’s final day, Toledo overcame two of his countrymen to reach the finale. Toledo scored a total of 17.07 points (8.67 + 8.40) to Caio Ibelli’s 12.44 (7.17 + 5.27) in the quarterfinal, and downed Joao Chianca with a score of 16.33 (9.10 + 7.23) to Chianca’s 15.54 (8.17 + 7.37) to reach the finale.

Toledo scored 17.74 points in the final round to grab the men’s crown over American Griffin Colapinto, who scored 16.10. Colapinto controlled the final heat early with a 9.17 first wave, and a 6.93 third wave. Toledo saved his best for last, scoring 8.27 and 9.47 on his final two rides of the event.

Picklum took on Costa Rica’s Brisa Hennessy in the women’s quarterfinal, scoring 8.67 (5.67 + 3.00) to edge Hennessy (8.40 (4.57 + 3.83). Picklum beat fellow Australian Tyler Wright in the semifinal, scoring 12.34 (6.67 + 5.67) to race past Wright’s 1.74 (0.97 + 0.77).

In the final, Picklum won with an overall score of 10.90 over American Caroline Marks’ 9.90. Marks held the lead through the first eight waves of the heat, scoring 7.50 and 2.40 on her second and fourth rides. Picklum took control of the final heat with scores of 5.50 and 5.40 on her fifth and sixth waves to beat Marks.

Gabriela Bryan, the only Hawaii surfer to compete on the final day of the Hurley Pro, fell to Marks in the women’s semifinal. She scored 8.83 points on 5.00 and 3.83 waves compared to Marks, who scored 13.10 (7.33 + 5.77).