comscore Damien freshman leads 15U team to Hannemann Jamboree victory | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Damien freshman leads 15U team to Hannemann Jamboree victory

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.

Makana Kamakeeaina scored nine points as Team Blue outlasted Team Green, 40-33, in the title game of the Mufi Hannemann Jamboree 15-under division on Sunday at ‘Iolani’s Father Bray Athletic Center. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 19, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio – Feb. 20, 2023

Scroll Up