Damien freshman leads 15U team to Hannemann Jamboree victory

Makana Kamakeeaina scored nine points as Team Blue outlasted Team Green, 40-33, in the title game of the Mufi Hannemann Jamboree 15-under division on Sunday at ‘Iolani’s Father Bray Athletic Center.

The 6-foot-1 freshman from Damien was solid on the boards and from the 3-point line in Team Blue’s two wins. She showed a tough drive to the hoop, making her very difficult to defend.

“Makana is so comfortable shooting (the 3),” Team Blue coach Fran Villarmia-Kahawai said. “I think she has a big upside because there’s a lot of things that she can learn. She’s only a freshman and she’s going to get stronger. I like when we have a post presence.”

Punahou freshman Anastasia Wright sparked Team Green with 12 points.

Kamakeeaina’s school team moved up to ILH Division I this winter, where she battled some of the state’s elite posts. She finished one drive with a spin move for a bucket in the lane. She will suit up again on Monday in the 17U division.

“I like meeting new people and figuring out how to play with different people, building chemistry with different people,” Kamakeeaina said. “I felt like I should be a leader to this team. That helped our team today, and picking each other up definitely helped, too.”

Speedy ‘Iolani guard Mia Frye added six points for Team Blue. Also comprising the roster: sophomores Ayva Wathal (McKinley), Jasmine Williams (‘Iolani), Mikylah Labanon (Kamehameha), Skylar Wu (Maryknoll); freshmen Alina Stephenson (Kalani), Jaynalyn Sotelo (Campbell), Peyton Brady (Moanalua); eighth graders London Bourne, Mikioi Salas (‘Iolani); seventh grader Andrea Porreca (Punahou).

Kamakeaaina scored 16 points in a 43-32 win over Team Yellow in an earlier game.

Villarmia-Kahawai, a former UH player and state-championship coach at Aiea, enjoyed the opportunity to coach the squad, which was tenacious defensively. The players know that the chance to display their skills for the coaches of Team Aloha is there.

“As we played, I told my team, just have fun, but I want us to play as a team, support each other, be positive. I told them everyone’s auditioning for Team Aloha,” Villarmia-Kahawai said.

Earlier, Team Green edged the Kona Stingrays in a thriller, 36-35. Kona trailed by seven points in the second half, but rallied for a 34-32 lead on a corner 3 by Mikela Salazar-Harrell.

Akaecia Mateo’s drive for a bucket tied the game at 34 with 21 seconds left, but Haikela Hiraishi gave the Stingrays a one-point lead after making one of her two free throws with 10 seconds remaining.

Team Green then broke Kona’s fullcourt pressure and got the game-winner from freshman Hailey Fernandez on a drive for a layup with 2 seconds left.

“I like that we got to showcase our abilities and show how we can ball,” said Fernandez, who played for ‘Iolani’s state-championship team. “It’s a good opportunity to know others and build that bond that you didn’t have. It’s good to see new faces and familiar faces, as well. It’s fun.”

Waiakea freshman Pua Herrington sparked the Stingrays’ rally and finished with 11 points.

Now in its 29th edition, the tournament tips off at 9 a.m.

“I like it here at ‘Iolani because you have two gyms and it’s air-conditioned, and it’s cozy because the parents and the other kids get to stay close to the court to watch everybody play,” Villarmia-Kahawai said. “It’s just comfortable and the staff here at ‘Iolani is always excellent. Eddie (Maruyama) gets them running things very smoothly. There’s a concession. You can hang out in the patio. It’s good for the players to meet each other. They’ve been on opposing teams for the whole season and summer. It’s a good way to meet new friends.”

The basketball IQ of Teams Blue, Green and Yellow, as well as the Kona Stingrays squad, was varsity-level with every team playing tough man-to-man defense.

“I was happy with the quality of play. I looked at my roster and it was from seventh grade to sophomores,” Villarmia-Kahawai said. “I was like, oh my gosh, how am I going to do this? But that seventh grader, Andrea (Porreca), is so awesome. She handled herself very well. You couldn’t tell she’s a seventh-grader. I like how they had public and private schools mixed in.”

Hannemann, the former mayor, noted that the event began at Pearl City High School, came to ‘Iolani for several years, then moved to Manoa Valley District Park gym, which has multiple courts. After relocating to Radford High School last year, the Jamboree is back at ‘Iolani.

All three 15U games, as well as the 13U championship battle, was loaded with defensive pressure and intensity. South won the 13U final, 30-20, over Aliamanu.