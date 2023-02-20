Rainbows run wild over Wright State
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:23 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
With the plate umpire Michael Fichter signaling safe and Wright State pitcher Alex Theis signaling out, UH’s Dallas Duarte slid home safely, scoring on a wild pitch in the first inning on Sunday.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH’s Stone Miyao heads for home plate as pitcher struggles to find ball.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree