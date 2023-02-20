Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Feb. 20, 2023 Today Updated 10:17 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL Big West women: CSU Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. SOFTBALL College: doubleheader, Saint Martin’s vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon and 2:30 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field. College: doubleheader, Western Washington vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park. TUESDAY SOFTBALL College: doubleheader, Simon Fraser vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park. Betting line COLLEGE BASKETBALL Favorite Line dog Today Hawaii 6½ at CSU Bakersfield at UC Davis 8½ UCSD at West Virginia 4½ Oklahoma State at Duke 19½ Louisville Howard 4½ at Morgan State at Alabama St. 3½ Beth.-Cookman at Texas South. 4½ UAPB at Illinois 14½ Minnesota at PV A&M 11½ Miss. Vall. St. at TCU 1½ Kansas at Alabama A&M 8½ Florida A&M UC Riverside 6½ at CSUN at UCSB 5½ CSU Fullerton UC Irvine 9½ at Cal Poly Bulletin board Soccer ‘Iolani School is accepting applications for a girls soccer program head coach. Interested applicants should email their resumes to co-athletic director Wendell Look at football@iolani.org. Application deadline is Friday. BASKETBALL Kahuku High School is seeking a girls varsity basketball coach. E-mail resume to Kahuku athletic director Gillian Yamagata at gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us. Deadline is 5 p.m. March 1. Interviews will be the following week. Previous Story Television and radio – Feb. 20, 2023