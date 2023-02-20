Scoreboard – Feb. 20, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

Big West women: CSU Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SOFTBALL

College: doubleheader, Saint Martin’s vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon and 2:30 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

College: doubleheader, Western Washington vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park.

TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

College: doubleheader, Simon Fraser vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park.

Betting line

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite Line dog

Today

Hawaii 6½ at CSU Bakersfield

at UC Davis 8½ UCSD

at West Virginia 4½ Oklahoma State

at Duke 19½ Louisville

Howard 4½ at Morgan State

at Alabama St. 3½ Beth.-Cookman

at Texas South. 4½ UAPB

at Illinois 14½ Minnesota

at PV A&M 11½ Miss. Vall. St.

at TCU 1½ Kansas

at Alabama A&M 8½ Florida A&M

UC Riverside 6½ at CSUN

at UCSB 5½ CSU Fullerton

UC Irvine 9½ at Cal Poly

Bulletin board

Soccer

‘Iolani School is accepting applications for a girls soccer program head coach. Interested applicants should email their resumes to co-athletic director Wendell Look at football@iolani.org. Application deadline is Friday.

BASKETBALL

Kahuku High School is seeking a girls varsity basketball coach. E-mail resume to Kahuku athletic director Gillian Yamagata at gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us. Deadline is 5 p.m. March 1. Interviews will be the

following week.