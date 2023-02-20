comscore UH men’s basketball lands wing-shooting transfer from Yale | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UH men’s basketball lands wing-shooting transfer from Yale

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:52 p.m.

An outside-shooting wing will be joining the Hawaii basketball team. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 19, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio – Feb. 20, 2023

Scroll Up