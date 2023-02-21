Grounded yacht accidentally pumped fuel into Honolua Bay, owner says

The 94-foot luxury yacht that ran aground on the reef at Honolua Bay yesterday accidentally pumped diesel into the water, owner Jim Jones said, after an effort to remove it during high tide failed this morning.

Photos from onlookers show red clouds emanating from the boat as it lists to its starboard side.

“There’s no leak,” Jones said, explaining that seawater entered the engine room, making the bilges pump out diesel fuel. “Not a lot,” he said, adding that the pumps were shut off.

“Once we found out the fuel was coming out, we turned it over to the Coast Guard,” Jones said.

The Coast Guard then turned it over to Sea Engineering, Inc., a salvage company, to remove the fuel and the vessel, the company’s president, Andrew Rocheleau, said.

Jones anticipates the fuel will be drained Thursday morning and that the boat will be removed Friday or by the weekend “at the latest.”

“That’s the goal,” Rocheleau said. He is now working with the Department of Land and Natural Resources and Jones on salvage options, but they have not finalized a plan.

Rocheleau said the de-fueling would take place on land, with a helicopter depositing gear at the bottom of the cliff and then flying drums of fuel out. He plans to remove the yacht by pulling it out from sea or “a land-based approach.”

“Major state FAIL again,” Tiare Lawrence, a board member of the community group Ka Malu o Kahalawai, wrote in a text. “The first thing that should have been done was remove diesel.”

