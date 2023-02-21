Letter: Don’t let carbon tax credit bill die in House

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sunday’s article (“Climate warning labels sought for self-service gas stations,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 19) , by Nina Wu, highlighted the need to help people make a connection between their consumption of fossil fuels and their impact on climate change, through the warning-label bills introduced by state Sen. Mike Gabbard and state Rep. Lisa Marten. Read more

Sunday’s article (“Climate warning labels sought for self-service gas stations,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 19), by Nina Wu, highlighted the need to help people make a connection between their consumption of fossil fuels and their impact on climate change, through the warning-label bills introduced by state Sen. Mike Gabbard and state Rep. Lisa Marten. Yu also highlighted House Bill 1146, a bill Marten introduced to lower emissions.

Marten said she supports working every angle. I agree. HB 1146 would reverse the subsidies supplied to fossil- fuel companies and provide an annual check to people. Unfortunately, HB 1146 is in jeopardy of dying if the House fails to waive the hearing at the House Consumer Protection & Commerce Committee. All but one member of this committee voted in favor of this policy last year when voted on by the full house, so I urge the House take the same steps as last year and move HB 1146 forward.

Virginia Tincher

Aina Haina

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter