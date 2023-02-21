comscore Letter: Don’t let carbon tax credit bill die in House | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Don't let carbon tax credit bill die in House

Sunday’s article (“Climate warning labels sought for self-service gas stations,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 19), by Nina Wu, highlighted the need to help people make a connection between their consumption of fossil fuels and their impact on climate change, through the warning-label bills introduced by state Sen. Mike Gabbard and state Rep. Lisa Marten. Read more

Letter: Lassner has guided UH through difficult times

