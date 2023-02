Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It was inevitable that the stretch of privately owned land from the Royal Hawaiian groin to the city’s Kuhio Beach Park would have nightly closures, similar to Fort DeRussy beach on the other side. The homeless who have pitched tents on the open beach now won’t be allowed to stay during closure hours, 2-5 a.m. daily, starting March 1.

Add enforcing this closure to the unpleasant tasks of Honolulu police, who will be telling people at 2 a.m. to get up and break camp. But it has to be done.