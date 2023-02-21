comscore Editorial: Leave insults out of Capitol debates | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Leave insults out of Capitol debates

  • Today
  • Updated 6:42 p.m.

In politics, the boundaries between a pointed discussion and one that’s just hostile and counterproductive can be pretty blurry. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Compromise needed for Kakaako Makai dispute

Scroll Up