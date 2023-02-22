comscore A new option for korean barbecue | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

A new option for korean barbecue

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 3:45 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Beefy cooked outskirt ($46.95)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Stone pot bibimbap ($19.95)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Egg-battered zucchini ($18.95) are among evening offerings

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    The banchan selection changes daily

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Fluffy souffle steamed egg ($15.95) is a beautiful comfort dish

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Start with lunch Part of a lunch set ($23.95) that includes hot pot rice, L.A.-cut kalbi and a pot of soondubu, or soft tofu stew (not pictured).

Perhaps the best approach to the new Hangang Korean BBQ restaurant is to start simply with lunch. Read more

