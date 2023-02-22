A new option for korean barbecue
- By Nadine Kam
-
Today
- Updated 3:45 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Beefy cooked outskirt ($46.95)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Stone pot bibimbap ($19.95)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Egg-battered zucchini ($18.95) are among evening offerings
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
The banchan selection changes daily
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Fluffy souffle steamed egg ($15.95) is a beautiful comfort dish
-
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Start with lunch
Part of a lunch set ($23.95) that includes hot pot rice, L.A.-cut kalbi and a pot of soondubu, or soft tofu stew (not pictured).
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree