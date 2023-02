Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hijiki is a seaweed that kind of looks like hair (black and thin). The classic Japanese preparation is simmered with a sweet soy sauce and simple mix of carrots and edamame (soy beans).

A bit of protein comes from aburage, or deep-fried tofu, most commonly used as packets for stuffed dishes (cone sushi is an example). It’s sold in squares that look like little puffy pillows. All these ingredients — aburage, hijiki and the dashi used as a flavoring base — are sold packaged in Japanese markets and many supermarkets.

This dramatically colored side dish was a contribution to the monthly vegan potluck held at Tzu Chi Hawaii. This community event is held on the first Thursday of each month (the next is on March 2).

The cost of admission is a vegan dish large enough to share; sign-up is required. Go to bit.ly/tzuchipotluck for details.

Hijiki no Nimono (Simmered Seaweed)

Ingredients:

• 1 ounce (half of a typical package, about 2/3 cup) dried hijiki (dark seaweed)

• 2 pieces aburage (deep-fried tofu)

• 2 tablespoons sesame oil

• 1 medium carrot, cut into matchsticks

• 1/3 cup shelled edamame (soy beans), thawed if frozen

Ingredients for sauce:

• 2 tablespoons dashi (Japanese powdered soup flavoring)

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 11/2 tablespoons sugar

• 1 tablespoon sake

Directions:

Soak hijiki in 4 cups water for 1 hour (it will expand a lot). Rinse well; drain.

Meanwhile, cover aburage in hot water and let sit a few minutes to remove excess oil; squeeze water out. Cut each piece crosswise into strips about 1/4-inch wide.

Combine sauce ingredients; set aside.

Heat oil in sauce pan over high.

Add hijiki and stir-fry 1 minute. Add aburage and stir-fry another 30 seconds. Add carrots and stir-fry another 30 seconds.

Mix in sauce. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until most of liquid evaporates, about 8 minutes. Stir frequently so sauce is distributed evenly.

Mix in edamame. Let cool to room temperature, or serve chilled.

Serves 4.