comscore Between bread | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chew on This | Crave

Between bread

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Feb. 21, 2023

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Yakisoba sando ($4.50)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Wiki wiki bread ($3.95)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Pork katsu sando ($15) with pork cutlet, shredded cabbage and sriracha aioli in japanese milk bread with katsu sauce and fries on the side

  • PHOTO COURTESY MANA SANDWICHES

    Japanese strawberry sandwich ($9)

These sandwiches go beyond classic combos. Whether you’re craving savory or sweet sammies, check these out. Read more

Previous Story
Poke fest returns
Next Story
Pairing spotlight: focus on regionality

Scroll Up