Between bread

These sandwiches go beyond classic combos. Whether you’re craving savory or sweet sammies, check these out.

Dell’s Kitchen & Bakery

Owned and operated by chef Dell Valdez, this takeout eatery offers quality plate lunches along with a bakery. The latter features a wide variety of Japanese-style pastries and breads, ranging from melon pan and triple cheese baguette to mentaiko baguette and chocolate pan.

If you’re craving something savory, get the yakisoba sando ($4.50). This unique Japanese combo features a bread roll stuffed with stir-fried yakisoba noodles topped with pickled ginger.

Dell’s Kitchen & Bakery

1110 Mccully St., Honolulu

808-840-0496

dellskitchenandbakery.com

Instagram: @dellskitchenandbakery

Surfer’s Bakery

Surfer’s Bakery is a Korean-style bakery located in Ala Moana Center. The business is known for its sweet and savory pastries — along with bingsu — and recently launched new Korean doughnuts.

The biz also launched a new savory treat called Wiki Wiki bread ($3.95), which has a musubi-like shape and features fluffy bread with a specific filling and nori-wrapped Spam. Choose from flavors like spicy tuna mayo, curry potato, teriyaki and regular tuna mayo.

Surfer’s Bakery

Ala Moana Center

1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 1310, Honolulu

808-949-7873

Instagram: @surfersbakery

Monarch Poke

Located in Pearl Kai Shopping Center, Monarch Poke is known for its local cuisine ranging from ahi poke nachos (market price) and garlic Kauai shrimp plate ($21) to fried salmon belly (market price) to Hawaiian plate with kalua pig, lomi lomi, poi, and pork-and-salmon laulau ($25).

The pork katsu sando ($15) is one of the eatery’s most popular menu items. It features pork cutlet with shredded cabbage and Sriracha aioli between Japanese milk bread with housemade katsu sauce and fries or salad on the side.

Monarch Poke

Pearl Kai Shopping Center

98-199 Kamehameha Hwy. Ste. B10, Aiea

808-762-3232

monarchpoke.com

Instagram: @monarch_Poke

Mana Sandwiches

Mana Sandwiches regularly features a strawberry sandwich ($5.75) on its menu, but during strawberry season — December through March — the business offers a special Japanese strawberry sandwich ($9). To make this limited-edition item, the biz only uses premium Japanese strawberries that have been harvested at the peak of their ripeness. The fruits are flown in straight from Japan to preserve maximum freshness. The strawberries used for these sandwiches are either Tochiotome, Benihoppe or Amarin, which are all hand-harvested exclusively for Mana Sandwiches. These strawberries are smaller, sweeter and more fragrant than their larger, crunchier American counterparts.

The biz uses a special 40% nama cream (heavy cream), which gives the sandwiches an ultra-creamy texture, and also features a bread developed specially by BRUG Bakery for exclusive use at Mana. This particular bread is crafted to withstand the moisture of the whipped cream better than traditional bread, resulting in a sandwich that stays soft and fluffy, not soggy.

Mana Sandwiches

Ala Moana Center

1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 2273, Honolulu

808-201-4948

manasandwiches.com

Instagram: @mana.sandwiches