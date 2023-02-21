Between bread
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Feb. 21, 2023
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Yakisoba sando ($4.50)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Wiki wiki bread ($3.95)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Pork katsu sando ($15) with pork cutlet, shredded cabbage and sriracha aioli in japanese milk bread with katsu sauce and fries on the side
-
PHOTO COURTESY MANA SANDWICHES
Japanese strawberry sandwich ($9)
