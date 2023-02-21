comscore Flavorful filipino street food | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Flavorful filipino street food

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Feb. 21, 2023

    Kanak Attack ($30)

    Pork sisig ($18)

    A beefy option Beef tapa ($18) is a popular menu item at Kenjiro’s island Grill

    Business owners Davin Dionisio and Sayuri Aguilar

If you’re craving Filipino street food, look no further than Kenjiro’s Island Grill. The biz officially started last May, according to owner Sayuri Aguilar. Read more

