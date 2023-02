Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The third annual Kauai Poke Fest returns to Koloa Landing Resort from 4 to 7 p.m. June 3.

Hosted by chef Sam Choy, the anticipated event features food and drinks, along with live entertainment to accompany the poke demonstrations and competition.

Early bird tickets are now available through June 3 at a 10% discount, or $90 per person; general admission tickets purchased at the door are $100; and VIP tickets are $115 for the first 200 guests. All tickets include access to the poke tasting room, two drinks and official Kauai Poke Fest merchandise. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Kauai Charity Walk, an organization that supports local charities throughout the island.

Visit kauaipokefest.com.

Sonic hawaii opens

SONIC Drive-In debuted its iconic menu and experience for the first time ever in Hawaii with the opening of its location in Hookele Shopping Center (1110 Hookele St.) on Feb. 20. This Maui location features an exclusive teriyaki burger, made with Aloha Shoyu teriyaki sauce. Other signature menu items include grape slush with NERDS candies, cherry limeade and soft pretzel twist with cheese sauce.

The SONIC foundation made a $40,000 contribution to support the needs of the island’s local public school teachers via the restaurant’s longtime nonprofit partner, DonorsChoose, a program that enables individuals to donate directly to classroom requests.

Visit sonicdrivein.com.

Sustainability plans

Merriman’s is going green. Inspired by the restaurant’s dedication to local farmers and retailers with 90% of the eatery’s ingredients being Hawaii-grown, chef/founder Peter Merriman takes the establishment’s sustainability efforts one step further with several initiatives he is spearheading this year.

Merriman’s Waimea is on track to be one of the state’s first carbon neutral restaurants, offsetting 516 metric tons of carbon in collaboration with GreenPlaces. Its sustainability plan centers on continuously tracking its carbon footprint, reducing emissions and removing carbon from the atmosphere through approved environmental projects.

Additionally, Merriman’s (all locations) recently replaced approximately 25% of wine bottles for those that weigh 3 pounds or less, decreasing the weight and shipping to Hawaii. The restaurant is also collaborating with alcohol vendors to encourage them to seek biodegradable packaging methods.

Visit merrimanshawaii.com/sustainability for more info.

A local luxury

Kauai’s North Shore welcomed 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay on Feb. 15 with an opening ceremony, which included speakers and a Hawaiian blessing by Kahu Jade Waialeale Battad.

Sustainability is key for this establishment, which can be seen through its design, construction and operations on environmental impact.

Nearly 150 tons of its furniture, fixtures, equipment and more were salvaged through in collaboration with Re-use Hawaii. It’s working on being LEED-certified and 100% certified carbon neutral, and is on course to be the state’s first true zero waste certified hotel with a goal of diverting 90% of its waste from the landfill.

The resort’s $300 million imaginative transformation features 252 airy and nature-inspired rooms including 51 suites, seven food and beverage venues, an 18,000-squarefoot wellness center, a 7,900-square-foot fitness facility, a nearly 34,000-square-foot meeting and event space, three pools, an artist studio, children’s activity center and a rooftop organic garden.

See 1hotels.com/hanalei-bay.