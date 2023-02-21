Satisfying that late-night craving

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s long past dinner, but you just got your second wind when it comes to food. Once it’s after midnight, however, where can you go to eat?

When hunger strikes late into the night (or during those early morning hours), these spots are here to help.

Diners by Upscale Hawaii

Diners by Upscale Hawaii (1333 N. King St.) is known for its gourmet plate lunches at reasonable prices. Popular dishes include garlic steak and lobster, ahi katsu roll plate and grilled salmon with asparagus. The diner offers local favorites like kalbi shortribs, hamburger steak and beef stew, along with a slew of breakfast items like Special Bruddah Moco — corned beef with two eggs, brown gravy and white rice — and steak and eggs.

Keep your eyes peeled for daily specials like pork adobo, shoyu spareribs and chicken adobo. This business is open 24 hours, seven days a week.

Call 808-842-0344 or visit upscalehi.com.

Honolulu Poke Co.

Located in front of Club Rock-Za, Honolulu Poke Co. (1770 Kapiolani Blvd.) offers poke bowls, barbecue plates, grilled cheese sandwiches and nachos.

The biz started off with poke bowls (spicy ahi, ginger onion ahi and sweet shoyu ahi) as its base.

Keep an eye out for weekly specials like pork adobo bowls or meatballs with mushroom gravy.

The eatery is open from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@hnlpokeco).

Aloha Melt Waikiki

If you’re craving grilled cheese, make Aloha Melt Waikiki (355 Royal Hawaiian Ave.) your late-night stop.

Customer favorites include the four cheese — with cheddar, mozzarella, provolone and American — and AP, or Aloha Patty melt. The latter features a spicy beef patty with cheddar, mozzarella, provolone and American cheeses, caramelized onions, bacon, pickled jalapeño and Sriracha aioli sauce.

The biz is open till 1 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and until 11 p.m. Sun-days.

Call 808-600-8887 or visit alohamelt.com.

Overlord Chicken

Overlord Chicken (726 Kapahulu Ave.) is known for its Chinese-style fried chicken. Its deep-fried, crispy, juicy Overlord chicken (whole chicken) is a signature dish. Other popular menu items include spicy chicken and drumsticks.

The biz is open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

Call 808-312-3616 or visit overlordchicken.com.

Steve’s Chicks

If you’re craving Korean food — including pork ribs, seafood kimchi pancakes and a variety of fried chicken — look no further than Steve’s Chicks (94-673 Kupuohi St. Ste. B109), located in Kunia Shopping Center. The eatery also boasts a full bar so customers can enjoy a variety of drinks like Korean soju, Makgeolli and beer with their food.

Besides its authentic Korean food, the restaurant offers a fun ambiance with K-pop music videos playing in the background. Steve’s Chicks is open until 1 a.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and till midnight on Sun-days (closed Mondays).

Call 808-680-0005 or follow the business on Instagram (@steveschicks_ hawaii).

The Manifest

Located in Chinatown, The Manifest (32 N. Hotel St.) is a coffee shop and café by day and a nightclub and cocktail bar by night.

Popular late-night bites include banh mi — your choice of meatball prepared in a Vietnamese-style toasted sandwich — and the BLT with thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing and Swiss on French sourdough. The latter is served with a side of agave furikake potato chips.

The Manifest is open until midnight Mondays-Thursdays and until 2 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays (closed for events on Sundays). The last call for the kitchen is 12:55 a.m.

Visit manifesthawaii.com.

Tanja’s Tacos

Tanja’s Tacos (320 Lewers St.) specializes in vegan tacos made with quality ingredients. Popular dishes include street tacos, burrito tacos and the crunchwrap. The latter features a 14-inch tortilla filled with house beans and rice, taco filling, lettuce, onions, cilantro, sour cream, signature sauce and crushed tortilla chips.

The food stand is currently open from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. (or until sold out) Thursdays-Saturdays.

Call 808-466-5791 or follow the biz on Instagram (@tanjastacos).

Study Hall

Study Hall (1015 University Ave.) is more than just a dive bar. The recently opened spot is home to unique eats like chicken cordon bleu and gyro pizzas, along with salmon cakes, pretzel sticks and 1-pound chicken wings.

The reuben sandwich — comprising corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese on marble rye bread — is served with fries and is one of the eatery’s signature items.

Study Hall is open until 1 a.m. Sundays-Thursdays and until 2 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Visit studyhall808.com.

Zippy’s

Not all Zippy’s Restaurants are created equal when it comes to closing time. Certain Zippy’s locations — including Waipahu, Nimitz, Wahiawa, Vineyard and Kapolei, to name a few — are open until midnight. Several restaurants like Zippy’s Ewa and Makiki locations are open until 2 a.m. on select days, meaning you can enjoy favorites like the Zip Pac late into the night.

Visit zippys.com.