Craving delicious food with an unforgettable ambiance? Check out the following eateries:

Waikiki Lounge and Happy Hour

WESTMAN Café + Lounge (280 Beach Walk Ste. 106) is known for its brunch menu, but the Waikiki restaurant recently launched a new lounge menu. This evening menu is available Thursdays-Sundays with happy hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m.

Diners can enjoy dishes like the meat and cheese platter ($27), smoked salmon carpaccio ($15) and truffle french fries ($12), along with live music on weekends. Customers can also indulge in Iberico ham ($35 for 2 ounces, $70 for 4 ounces), or hand-carved bone-in bellota from Spain.

Call 808-922-1500 or visit westmancafe.com.

Hanalei hot spot

Welina Terrace, the oceanfront restaurant at the recently opened 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay (5520 Ka Haku Road) on Kauai, is known for its locally sourced, modern Japanese menu with a variety of sashimi, tabletop hibachi and nigiri, plus more than 26 sakes. Enjoy dishes like A5 beef tataki ($43), pan-seared Hokkaido scallops with teriyaki sauce ($32) and wagyu nigiri ($18). Bonus: If your timing’s right, you’ll be able to see the gorgeous sunset.

Call 808-826-9644 or visit 1hotels.com/hanalei-bay/taste/welina-terrace.

A new waterfront venue

At Manalo Lounge (92-1001 Olani St.), the newest dining concept at Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, guests can practically dine at the water’s edge. The lounge’s name is inspired by the Hawaiian word for “sweet water” and the venue boasts a variety of pupu and hand-crafted cocktails to choose form.

Start with creative cocktails like Wagyu Old Fashion ($35) and Neko Neko ($25), which is served in a cat-shaped glass. Popular dishes include sashimi trio ($42), A5 wagyu hot stone (market price), stone pot bibimbap ($38) and steamed bao with short rib or pork belly ($29).

Save room for dessert — the salty-sweet toasted rice ice cream ($15) with bubu arare, miso butterscotch and furikake pizzelle is a must-have.

Call 808-679-0079 or visit fourseasons.com/oahu/dining.

