comscore Big Isle school in ‘crisis’ with mold, rats, says teachers union | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Big Isle school in ‘crisis’ with mold, rats, says teachers union

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 p.m.
  • COURTESY HSTA Dark-colored mold seen growing across walls is among the many problems educators and parents want to have taken care of at Holualoa Elementary School on Hawaii island.

    COURTESY HSTA

    Dark-colored mold seen growing across walls is among the many problems educators and parents want to have taken care of at Holualoa Elementary School on Hawaii island.

Years of worsening problems with mold, rats, termites, structural damage and other health and safety issues have reached a “crisis” level at Holualoa Elementary School on Hawaii island, educators and parents say, and the state teachers union is calling for more transparency and immediate increased help from the state. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: ACLU of Hawaii

Scroll Up