comscore Honolulu Habitat for Humanity prepares to close ReStore | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Habitat for Humanity prepares to close ReStore

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Habitat for Humanity ReStore will permanently close its retail store at 922 Austin Lane on March 18. The second-hand shop sells appliances, furniture, fixtures, tools, building supplies and more. Pictured at the entrance of the store are Mike Dube, left, Iafeta Petelo, Habitat for Humanity CEO T.J. Joseph, Geno Seumalo and Jonathan Bator.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu Habitat for Humanity ReStore will permanently close its retail store at 922 Austin Lane on March 18. The second-hand shop sells appliances, furniture, fixtures, tools, building supplies and more. Pictured at the entrance of the store are Mike Dube, left, Iafeta Petelo, Habitat for Humanity CEO T.J. Joseph, Geno Seumalo and Jonathan Bator.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Habitat for Humanity ReStore will permanently close its retail store at 922 Austin Lane on March 18. The second-hand shop sells appliances, furniture, fixtures, tools, building supplies and more. Customer Kahalo Faulkner peruses the merchandise.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu Habitat for Humanity ReStore will permanently close its retail store at 922 Austin Lane on March 18. The second-hand shop sells appliances, furniture, fixtures, tools, building supplies and more. Customer Kahalo Faulkner peruses the merchandise.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Volunteer Julie Gibson prices high-­visibility vests.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Volunteer Julie Gibson prices high-­visibility vests.

Honolulu Habitat for Humanity is preparing to bid aloha to its ReStore shop in Palama. The warehouse store that sells donated goods is set to close March 18 so the nonprofit can focus entirely on building affordable housing. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: ACLU of Hawaii

Scroll Up