Honolulu Habitat for Humanity prepares to close ReStore
By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:57 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu Habitat for Humanity ReStore will permanently close its retail store at 922 Austin Lane on March 18. The second-hand shop sells appliances, furniture, fixtures, tools, building supplies and more. Pictured at the entrance of the store are Mike Dube, left, Iafeta Petelo, Habitat for Humanity CEO T.J. Joseph, Geno Seumalo and Jonathan Bator.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu Habitat for Humanity ReStore will permanently close its retail store at 922 Austin Lane on March 18. The second-hand shop sells appliances, furniture, fixtures, tools, building supplies and more. Customer Kahalo Faulkner peruses the merchandise.