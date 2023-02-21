comscore Illegal fireworks spark PTSD combat alarm for some veterans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Illegal fireworks spark PTSD combat alarm for some veterans

  By Tori DeJournett
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Vietnam vet Will Brown holds a portrait of himself in the military. Brown suffers from PTSD.

    Vietnam vet Will Brown holds a portrait of himself in the military. Brown suffers from PTSD.

Illegal fireworks not only affect children, pets and people with breathing problems, but also combat veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder like Will Brown, who served as a Navy corpsman in Vietnam. Read more

