Two new first-term state representatives were sworn into office on the House floor Tuesday, bringing the total of new representatives this legislative session to 18 — the most in 28 years. Read more

Mark Reckenwald, chief justice of the Hawaii State Supreme Court, swore in state Reps. Luke Evslin (D, Lihue-Wailua) and Trish LaChica (D, Waipio-Mililani).

Gov. Josh Green named them to replace state Reps. James Tokioka and Ryan Yamane, whom Green appointed to serve as Cabinet deputy directors.

In a statement, House Speaker Scott Saiki said, “We appreciate Luke and Trish responding to the call to serve their communities and the state of Hawai‘i. They bring experience, perspective, and new energy to the House.”