The ACLU of Hawaii has added two field organizers to its staff:

>> Cassandra “Cassie” Chee has been appointed as the new senior organizer. Prior to joining ACLU, she was director of community organizing at Faith Action for Community Equity, an interfaith grassroots nonprofit that focuses on furthering the health and well-being of communities in Hawaii. She is currently a member in discernment pursuing ordination as a pastor with the Hawaii Conference of the United Church of Christ.

>> Kylie Akiona has been named field and digital organizer. Akiona joined the ACLU of Hawaii in January 2021 as a part-time field organizing intern. They also worked on the Honolulu Youth Commission as the council member-appointed youth commissioner for city and county District 2 and is a member of Hui Aloha Aina o Honolulu.

