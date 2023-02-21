comscore Chakas claims second Big West award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chakas claims second Big West award

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.

Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas was named the Big West men’s volleyball Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season following the top-ranked Rainbow Warriors’ series sweep of Concordia University Irvine. Read more

Rainbows run wild over Wright State

