Chakas claims second Big West award

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas was named the Big West men’s volleyball Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season following the top-ranked Rainbow Warriors’ series sweep of Concordia University Irvine. Read more

Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas was named the Big West men’s volleyball Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season following the top-ranked Rainbow Warriors’ series sweep of Concordia University Irvine.

Chakas averaged 4.29 kills per set while hitting .441 with just four errors in 59 attempts in the series with the Golden Eagles. The 6-foot-4 junior put away 16 kills in 33 attacks to hit .424 and had two aces in UH’s four-set win in the series opener. He led the Warriors to a sweep in the rematch with 14 kills while hitting .462 with an ace and seven digs. He also had three block assists in both matches.

Chakas leads the Big West and ranks fifth in the nation with 4.29 kills per set. He previously won the Big West award and was AVCA National Player of the Week following UH’s season-opening series with Ball State

The Warriors (11-0) remained the unanimous No. 1 in the NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll released on Monday. The top nine teams retained their positions from last week, with UCLA (13-1) at No. 2.

UH will face Long Island University (6-4) in a two-match series Wednesday and Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

UH sweeps Big West softball honors

A productive weekend in Las Vegas earned the University of Hawaii softball team a sweep of the Big West’s weekly awards on Monday.

Rainbow Wahine outfielder/first baseman Mya’Liah Bethea was named the conference’s Field Player of the Week after hitting .471 with three home runs in her return to her hometown for the UNLV Desert Classic. The sophomore went 8-for-17 in UH’s five games in the tournament and homered twice in a 12-2 win over UNLV last Friday. She closed the weekend with another homer in Sunday’s 7-0 win over Montana. Bethea is hitting .382 this season with a team-high six home runs in 11 games.

Key-annah Campbell-Pu’a threw UH’s first no-hitter since 2019 in UH’s tournament finale and claimed the pitcher and freshman of the week honors. The right-hander allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits over 13 innings in her two starts in the tournament. On Sunday, she struck out six and walked none while facing the minimum against Montana and UH finished its stay in Las Vegas at 4-1.

UH (7-4) opens a monthlong homestand with the Bank of Hawaii Invitational starting Friday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. The Wahine will face Marist, Seattle and St. Bonaventure in the three-day tournament.