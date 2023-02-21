comscore Balanced scoring helps Team Yellow win 17U Jamboree | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Balanced scoring helps Team Yellow win 17U Jamboree

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM Team Yellow posed after winning the 17-under final of the Mufi Hannemann Jamboree on Monday at ‘Iolani’s Father Bray Athletic Center. The team was coached by Shawna-Lei Kuehu, white shirt at right.

Keanu Huihui scored eight points to lead a balanced attack as Team Yellow edged Team Red 55-54 in the 17-under division final of the Mufi Hannemann Jamboree on Monday at ‘Iolani’s Father Bray Athletic Center. Read more

