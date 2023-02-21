Balanced scoring helps Team Yellow win 17U Jamboree

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Keanu Huihui scored eight points to lead a balanced attack as Team Yellow edged Team Red 55-54 in the 17-under division final of the Mufi Hannemann Jamboree on Monday at ‘Iolani’s Father Bray Athletic Center.

Huihui, a 6-foot junior from Kamehameha-Hawaii, displayed a mix of post defense, midrange shooting, ballhandling and shooting range. She is playing softball this spring, but basketball is her first love.

“Today was a good experience. I got to play with lots of different kinds of players,” said Huihui, who wore No. 8. “Kobe (Bryant) is my favorite player.”

Kaylie “Mochi” Yamasaki, a freshman guard from Konawaena, added six points as 14 of Yellow’s 15 players got in the scoring column for coach Shawna-Lei Kuehu. The former Punahou and UH standout is the coach at Hawaii Preparatory Academy. She was on her feet in both of Team Yellow’s games from start to finish.

“She’s very engaged, which is good. It helps us,” ‘Iolani sophomore guard Mia Frye said. “She’s a good coach. She definitely knows what she’s talking about and she’s very encouraging. She was helping us and giving us guidance through the whole game. She was one of the big factors on why we won.”

Frye played on two title teams over the weekend. Her 15U squad won that division on Sunday afternoon. It was a convincing four-game performance by the speedy ‘Iolani guard with Team Aloha coaches watching closely.

“Obviously, it’s in the back of my head, so I know it’s a tryout, but it felt more like having fun while also competing. It’s a good mix of both,” Frye said. “I think you’re always wanting to win.”

Braelyn Kauhi (Konawaena) led Team Red with 10 points. Freshman Naiara Bal (Maui), junior Brooke Samura (Hawaii Prep) and junior Mele Sake (‘Iolani) added six points each. Team Red was coached by Pua Straight (Kamehameha).

Team Red trailed by a double-digit margin before rallying behind fullcourt pressure. Trailing 51-49, Samura drove down the middle but missed a lefty layup with two minutes remaining.

Frye scored on a drive to the hoop for Yellow, but Kauhi responded with an NBA-range bank shot from 3 to bring Red within 53-52 with 1:05 to play.

Samura then stole the ball at midcourt but missed a layup attempt. Samura was expecting a whistle.

“I kicked it. I hit it with my foot and I was waiting for them to call it. Nobody called it,” Samura said.

Huihui went to the free-throw line and missed her 1-and-1 but deflected an outlet pass by Sake and was fouled with 10.8 seconds left.

This time, Huihui sank both free throws for a 55-52 lead.

Team Red set up a play for a 3-point shot. Samura beat fullcourt pressure and passed to Julien Parado (Campbell), who hit a 15-foot baseline jumper with two seconds remaining, and the clock ran out.

Among the neighbor-island players was senior Haley Ostrander of Lanai.

“It was a great opportunity for me to try out (for Team Aloha) and see. Playing with new teammates,” she said.

Freshman Rylee Paranada of Kamehameha played for Team Red.

“It was fun. I got to meet other girls and see where my level is at,” she said. “It would be fun to play on (Team Aloha) and having experience playing up there on the mainland.”

Sake enjoyed her second Jamboree, which returned to ‘Iolani after several years at other facilities.

“I like it at my school. They should keep it here because of the air conditioning,” Sake said. “Shout out to my (Red) team. We never played together before, so we did pretty good.”

Third place

Team Green 69, Team Blue 59,

Alexa Meyer (Konawaena) scored all 10 of her points in the second half as Green outlasted Blue. Ciera Tugade-Agasiva (Maryknoll) led Green with 14 points and freshman Pua Herrington (Waiakea) tallied nine.

Theresa Anakalea (Damien) and Olivia Malafu (Kapaa) led Blue with 11 points each.

Semifinals

Team Red 76, Team Blue 64

Alexus Ma‘ae (Kaiser) pumped in 12 points and Ledjan Pahukoa (Lahainaluna) tallied 10 as Team Red advanced to the final. Kauhi added nine points. Malafu led Blue with 13 points. Freshman Nihoa Dunn (Kamehameha) tallied eight.

Team Yellow 61, Team Green 58

Jovi Funakoshi (Mililani) led Yellow with 11 points. Huihui and Faith Mersburgh added eight points apiece. Junior Aliyah Bantolina (Campbell) and Herrington led Green’s balanced attack with eight points each.