Balanced scoring helps Team Yellow win 17U Jamboree
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:21 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Team Yellow posed after winning the 17-under final of the Mufi Hannemann Jamboree on Monday at ‘Iolani’s Father Bray Athletic Center. The team was coached by Shawna-Lei Kuehu, white shirt at right.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree