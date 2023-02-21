Hanalani’s Erolin hoping to pin down another state title
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:30 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Xander Erolin, the defending 152-pound state champion, will go for another title this weekend.
-
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hanalani’s Xander Erolin defeated Campbell’s Holden Soares in the 152-pound class at last year’s state wrestling championships on March 5 at Blaisdell Arena.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree