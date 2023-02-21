Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Feb. 21, 2023 Today Updated 11:12 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today SOFTBALL College: doubleheader, Simon Fraser vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park. WEDNESDAY VOLLEYBALL College men: LIU vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Bulletin board Soccer ‘Iolani School is accepting applications for a girls soccer program head coach. Interested applicants should email their resumes to co-athletic director Wendell Look at football@iolani.org. Application deadline is Friday. BASKETBALL Kahuku High School is seeking a girls varsity basketball coach. Email resume to Kahuku athletic director Gillian Yamagata at gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us. Deadline is 5 p.m. March 1. Interviews will be the following week. Volleyball College meN NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll Pts Rec PV 1. Hawai’i [22] 330 11-0 1 2. UCLA 301 13-1 2 3. Penn State 291 11-1 3 4. Long Beach State 265 8-2 4 5. Grand Canyon 243 13-0 5 6. UC Irvine 215 9-3 6 7. Pepperdine 190 9-5 7 8. BYU 167 8-4 8 9. Stanford 162 8-5 9 10. Loyola-Chicago 132 11-2 13 11. Ohio State 92 10-4 10 12. Ball State 87 7-5 11 13. Southern California 79 6-6 12 14-Tie. Charleston 43 13-0 15 14-Tie. Charleston 43 13-0 15
14-Tie. CSUN 43 9-5 14
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: none.
1 team mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 2 points
Dropped out: none
2nd Annual Bird Classic
Friday
At Mililani
Mililani beat Le Jardin 25-16, 25-22
Le Jardin beat KSK-2 25-22, 25-23
Mililani beat KSK-2 25-21, 25-20
Mililani beat Kaiser 25-10, 25-14
HBA-1 beat Le Jardin 25-23, 25-14
Mililani split with HBA-1 22-25, 25-21
Radford split with Kaiser 25-17, 14-25
HBA-1 beat Kaiser 25-14, 25-12
Radford split with HBA-1 19-25, 25-23
Le Jardin beat Radford 25-20, 25-17
KSK-2 split with Kaiser 24-25, 25-16
HBA-1 beat KSK-2 25-24, 25-20
At Nanakuli
Nanakuli split with Kapolei 22-25, 25-20
Nanakuli Split with Kalani 25-14, 19-25
Kalani split with Mid Pac 20-25, 25-18
Nanakuli split with Mid Pac 21-25, 25-19
Mid Pac beat Kapolei 25-23, 25-24
Kapolei beat Kalani 25-18, 25-17
Castle beat Waianae 25-14, 25-19
Hanalani beat Castle 25-20, 25-20
Campbell split with Hanalani 25-20, 20-25
Hanalani beat Waianae 25-17, 25-23
Campbell split with Waianae 18-25, 25-17
Campbell split with Castle 19-25, 25-22
Campbell beat Kalani 25-18, 25-20
Hanalani split with Nanakuli 25-18, 24-25
Waianae split with Mid Pac 22-25, 25-23
Castle split with Kapolei 25-20, 16-25
At Waipahu
KSK-1 beat Waipahu 25-14, 25-22
KSK-1 beat HBA-2 25-9, 25-10
Waipahu beat Kalaheo 25-17, 25-17
HBA-2 split with Mckinley 25-19, 21-25
Waipahu split with Iolani 21-25, 25-14
HBA-2 split with Kalaheo 25-19, 22-25
Leilehua beat Iolani 25-11, 25-21
KSK-1 beat Kalaheo 25-14, 25-10
St Louis beat Iolani 25-12, 25-15
Leilehua split St Louis 25-16, 21-25
St Louis beat Mckinley 25-21, 25-13
Leilehua beat Mckinley 25-13, 25-15
KSK-1 beat Leilehua 25-20, 25-19
St Louis beat Kalaheo 25-16, 25-19
Saturday
At Mililani
Mililani split with Radford 24-25, 25-24
Radford beat Kalani 25-21, 25-23
Mililani beat Radford 25-22, 25-16
Mililani beat Castle 25-19, 25-7
Radford split with Mid Pac 25-17, 14-25
Mililani split with Mid Pac 25-19, 18-25
Castle beat Iolani 25-7, 25-20
Castle beat Mid Pac 25-21, 25-24
Mid Pac beat Iolani 25-6, 25-16
Radford beat Iolani 25-16, 25-22
Kalani split with Castle 25-22, 22-25
Kalani beat Iolani 25-22, 25-24
At Nanakuli
KSK-1 beat Nanakuli 25-15, 25-19
KSK-1 beat Campbell 25-8, 25-14
Nanakuli beat Campbell 25-16, 25-23
Nanakuli split with St Louis 25-14, 21-25
St Louis beat Campbell 25-14, 25-14
KSK-1 beat St Louis 25-21, 25-17
Le Jardin beat KSK-2 25-14, 25-12
Leilehua beat KSK-2 25-16, 25-14
Le Jardin beat Kalaheo 25-12, 25-13
Leilehua beat Kalaheo 25-11, 25-15
Kalaheo split with KSK-2 14-25, 25-17
Le Jardin beat Leilehua 25-23, 25-24
Nanakuli beat Kalaheo 25-8, 25-21
KSK-1 beat Le Jardin 25-21, 25-16
Leilehua beat Campbell 25-18, 25-19
St Louis beat KSK-2 25-22, 25-23
At Waipahu
Waipahu beat Mckinley 25-20, 25-18
HBA-1 beat Mckinley 25-14, 25-9
HBA-1 beat Waipahu 25-17, 25-18
Waipahu split with Waianae 21-25, 25-18
HBA-1 split with Kapolei 25-19, 16-25
Waipahu beat Kaiser 25-23, 25-18
HBA-1 beat Waianae 25-8, 25-11
Hanalani beat Kaiser 25-18, 25-6
Waianae beat Mckinley 25-16, 25-19
Kaiser split with HBA-2 23-25, 25-17
Hanalani beat HBA-2 25-18, 25-22
Kapolei split with HBA-2 25-15, 23-25
Kaiser split with Kapolei 20-25, 25-14
Hanalani beat Kapolei 25-18, 25-20
Mckinley beat Hanalani 25-21, 25-19
Waianae beat HBA-2 25-24, 25-17