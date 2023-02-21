Scoreboard – Feb. 21, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Calendar

Today

SOFTBALL

College: doubleheader, Simon Fraser vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park.

WEDNESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

College men: LIU vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Bulletin board

Soccer

‘Iolani School is accepting applications for a girls soccer program head coach. Interested applicants should email their resumes to co-athletic director Wendell Look at football@iolani.org. Application deadline is Friday.

BASKETBALL

Kahuku High School is seeking a girls varsity basketball coach. Email resume to Kahuku athletic director Gillian Yamagata at gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us. Deadline is 5 p.m. March 1. Interviews will be the

following week.

Volleyball

College meN

NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll

Pts Rec PV

1. Hawai’i [22] 330 11-0 1

2. UCLA 301 13-1 2

3. Penn State 291 11-1 3

4. Long Beach State 265 8-2 4

5. Grand Canyon 243 13-0 5

6. UC Irvine 215 9-3 6

7. Pepperdine 190 9-5 7

8. BYU 167 8-4 8

9. Stanford 162 8-5 9

10. Loyola-Chicago 132 11-2 13

11. Ohio State 92 10-4 10

12. Ball State 87 7-5 11

13. Southern California 79 6-6 12

14-Tie. Charleston 43 13-0 15

14-Tie. CSUN 43 9-5 14

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: none. 1 team mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 2 points

Dropped out: none

2nd Annual Bird Classic

Friday

At Mililani

Mililani beat Le Jardin 25-16, 25-22

Le Jardin beat KSK-2 25-22, 25-23

Mililani beat KSK-2 25-21, 25-20

Mililani beat Kaiser 25-10, 25-14

HBA-1 beat Le Jardin 25-23, 25-14

Mililani split with HBA-1 22-25, 25-21

Radford split with Kaiser 25-17, 14-25

HBA-1 beat Kaiser 25-14, 25-12

Radford split with HBA-1 19-25, 25-23

Le Jardin beat Radford 25-20, 25-17

KSK-2 split with Kaiser 24-25, 25-16

HBA-1 beat KSK-2 25-24, 25-20

At Nanakuli

Nanakuli split with Kapolei 22-25, 25-20

Nanakuli Split with Kalani 25-14, 19-25

Kalani split with Mid Pac 20-25, 25-18

Nanakuli split with Mid Pac 21-25, 25-19

Mid Pac beat Kapolei 25-23, 25-24

Kapolei beat Kalani 25-18, 25-17

Castle beat Waianae 25-14, 25-19

Hanalani beat Castle 25-20, 25-20

Campbell split with Hanalani 25-20, 20-25

Hanalani beat Waianae 25-17, 25-23

Campbell split with Waianae 18-25, 25-17

Campbell split with Castle 19-25, 25-22

Campbell beat Kalani 25-18, 25-20

Hanalani split with Nanakuli 25-18, 24-25

Waianae split with Mid Pac 22-25, 25-23

Castle split with Kapolei 25-20, 16-25

At Waipahu

KSK-1 beat Waipahu 25-14, 25-22

KSK-1 beat HBA-2 25-9, 25-10

Waipahu beat Kalaheo 25-17, 25-17

HBA-2 split with Mckinley 25-19, 21-25

Waipahu split with Iolani 21-25, 25-14

HBA-2 split with Kalaheo 25-19, 22-25

Leilehua beat Iolani 25-11, 25-21

KSK-1 beat Kalaheo 25-14, 25-10

St Louis beat Iolani 25-12, 25-15

Leilehua split St Louis 25-16, 21-25

St Louis beat Mckinley 25-21, 25-13

Leilehua beat Mckinley 25-13, 25-15

KSK-1 beat Leilehua 25-20, 25-19

St Louis beat Kalaheo 25-16, 25-19

Saturday

At Mililani

Mililani split with Radford 24-25, 25-24

Radford beat Kalani 25-21, 25-23

Mililani beat Radford 25-22, 25-16

Mililani beat Castle 25-19, 25-7

Radford split with Mid Pac 25-17, 14-25

Mililani split with Mid Pac 25-19, 18-25

Castle beat Iolani 25-7, 25-20

Castle beat Mid Pac 25-21, 25-24

Mid Pac beat Iolani 25-6, 25-16

Radford beat Iolani 25-16, 25-22

Kalani split with Castle 25-22, 22-25

Kalani beat Iolani 25-22, 25-24

At Nanakuli

KSK-1 beat Nanakuli 25-15, 25-19

KSK-1 beat Campbell 25-8, 25-14

Nanakuli beat Campbell 25-16, 25-23

Nanakuli split with St Louis 25-14, 21-25

St Louis beat Campbell 25-14, 25-14

KSK-1 beat St Louis 25-21, 25-17

Le Jardin beat KSK-2 25-14, 25-12

Leilehua beat KSK-2 25-16, 25-14

Le Jardin beat Kalaheo 25-12, 25-13

Leilehua beat Kalaheo 25-11, 25-15

Kalaheo split with KSK-2 14-25, 25-17

Le Jardin beat Leilehua 25-23, 25-24

Nanakuli beat Kalaheo 25-8, 25-21

KSK-1 beat Le Jardin 25-21, 25-16

Leilehua beat Campbell 25-18, 25-19

St Louis beat KSK-2 25-22, 25-23

At Waipahu

Waipahu beat Mckinley 25-20, 25-18

HBA-1 beat Mckinley 25-14, 25-9

HBA-1 beat Waipahu 25-17, 25-18

Waipahu split with Waianae 21-25, 25-18

HBA-1 split with Kapolei 25-19, 16-25

Waipahu beat Kaiser 25-23, 25-18

HBA-1 beat Waianae 25-8, 25-11

Hanalani beat Kaiser 25-18, 25-6

Waianae beat Mckinley 25-16, 25-19

Kaiser split with HBA-2 23-25, 25-17

Hanalani beat HBA-2 25-18, 25-22

Kapolei split with HBA-2 25-15, 23-25

Kaiser split with Kapolei 20-25, 25-14

Hanalani beat Kapolei 25-18, 25-20

Mckinley beat Hanalani 25-21, 25-19

Waianae beat HBA-2 25-24, 25-17