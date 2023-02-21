Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Feb. 21, 2023 Today Updated 11:15 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: COLLEGE California at Stanford 4 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* California at Stanford 4 p.m. P12BA NA/234* 255* BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN Villanova at Xavier 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Mississippi State at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 262* Miami at Virginia Tech 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 Tennessee at Texas A&M 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Baylor at Kansas State 2 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Murray State at Missouri State 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Marquette at Creighton 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Georgia at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC NA/220 262* Indiana at Michigan State 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Texas Tech at Oklahoma 4 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Utah State at Wyoming 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Colorado State at San Diego State 6 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 BASKETBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN Iowa at Maryland 3 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Hockey: nhl Ducks at Lightning 2 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Ducks at Lightning 2 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* Kings at Wild 3 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Soccer Champions Lg.: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid 10 a.m. KGMB 7 7 Champions Lg.: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid 10 a.m. UNIP NA/35 NA Libertadores: Nacional vs. Sport. Cristal noon BEIN NA/229* NA CONCACAF U-17: USA vs. Guatemala noon FS2 NA/241 76* Sudamericana: Ind. del Valle vs. Flamengo 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA CONCACAF U-17: Mexico vs. TBA 2:50 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76* TENNIS Rio, Marseille, Doha, Dubai, Merida (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* Rio, Marseille, Doha, Dubai, Merida 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* Rio, Marseille, Doha, Dubai, Merida 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* Rio, Marseille, Doha, Dubai, Merida 10 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* Wednesday TIME TV CH HT BASKETBALL: nba g league Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Long Island Nets 2 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN Bellarmine at Jacksonville noon ESPNU NA/221* 73 Providence at UConn 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Vanderbilt at LSU 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 262* South Florida at UCF 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 Kentucky at Florida 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Temple at Cincinnati 2 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Virginia at Boston College 2 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Virginia at Boston College 2 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* Dayton at Massachussetts 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Syracuse at Clemson 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* 261 Butler at DePaul 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Ole Miss at Auburn 4 p.m. SEC NA/220 262* Tulane at Houston 4 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 North Carolina vs. Notre Dame 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Alabama at South Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Wake Forest at NC State 4 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Wake Forest at NC State 4 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* St. John’s at Georgetown 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 New Mexico at Boise State 5:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Golf LPGA: Honda LPGA Thailand 5 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 DP World: Hero Indian Open 10 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Hockey: nhl Blackhawks at Stars 4:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 HOCKEY: women’s Rivalry Series United States at Canada 2 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93* Soccer Champions Lg.: RB Leipzig vs. Man. City 10 a.m. KGMB 7 7 Libertadores: El Nacional vs. Ind. Medellin noon BEIN NA/229* NA CONCACAF U-17: Costa Rica vs. Canada noon FS2 NA/241 76* SheBelieves Cup: Brazil vs. United States 2 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Libertadores: Carabobo vs. Atletico-MG 2:30 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA CONCACAF U-17: Panama vs. Honduras 3 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76* TENNIS Rio, Marseille, Doha, Dubai, Merida (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* Rio, Marseille, Doha, Dubai, Merida 6 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* Rio, Marseille, Doha, Dubai, Merida 2 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* volleyball: college men LIU at Hawaii 7 p.m. SPCSP 16 NA RADIO Today TIME STATION College men’s basketball: Iowa State at Texas 4 p.m. 1500-AM Wednesday TIME STATION College men’s volleyball: LIU at Hawaii 7 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM Previous Story Scoreboard – Feb. 21, 2023