Letter: Counties must tackle cesspool conversions

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There are approximately 83,000 cesspools in Hawaii, which must be upgraded or converted to an approved wastewater system by 2050. Read more

There are approximately 83,000 cesspools in Hawaii, which must be upgraded or converted to an approved wastewater system by 2050.

A massive infrastructure project like this requires proper planning and coordination. Many homes, especially those in rural areas, lack the sewer infrastructure to easily convert their cesspool and the cost is significant.

I went through the process myself and spent tens of thousands of dollars over the course of eight to nine months just to install a septic tank. I am fortunate to be able to afford to convert my cesspool, but not everyone will be able to do so without help.

Senate Bill 428 would ask the counties to develop a comprehensive integrated wastewater management plan and financial strategy to tackle this critical issue effectively. Support for this legislation is critical in ensuring that communities and homeowners can realistically meet the state’s mandate.

Frank Goodale

Kailua-Kona

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter