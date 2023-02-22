Editorial | Letters Letter: Counties must tackle cesspool conversions Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! There are approximately 83,000 cesspools in Hawaii, which must be upgraded or converted to an approved wastewater system by 2050. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. There are approximately 83,000 cesspools in Hawaii, which must be upgraded or converted to an approved wastewater system by 2050. A massive infrastructure project like this requires proper planning and coordination. Many homes, especially those in rural areas, lack the sewer infrastructure to easily convert their cesspool and the cost is significant. I went through the process myself and spent tens of thousands of dollars over the course of eight to nine months just to install a septic tank. I am fortunate to be able to afford to convert my cesspool, but not everyone will be able to do so without help. Senate Bill 428 would ask the counties to develop a comprehensive integrated wastewater management plan and financial strategy to tackle this critical issue effectively. Support for this legislation is critical in ensuring that communities and homeowners can realistically meet the state’s mandate. Frank Goodale Kailua-Kona EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Hard to take lawmakers’ criticism of UH seriously