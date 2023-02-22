Letter: Lawmaker should respect law, term limits

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The advent of the COVID pandemic had brought about so many changes, causing the erosion of the fundamental fabric of our American beliefs and practices — most notably involving law enforcement and politics.

The Star-Advertiser articles by Esme Infante and David Shapiro presented the need for our duly elected officials to heed the law as stated in the state Constitution, Article X, Section 6, and to respect the will of the people in their approval of a constitutional change in 2000 for a more autonomous university system (“Key state senators call for UH president to resign,” Feb. 12; “Self-interested state legislators duck term limits once again,” Volcanic Ash, Feb. 12).

Also, it would seem appropriate to definitely hold our elected officials to the same standards and governance in meeting the needs of the people they supposedly serve — for example, by having term limits themselves, and having others oversee their political actions to hold them accountable.

So, hopefully, future words and actions better reflect support and true respect for others.

Sam Hashimoto

Mililani

