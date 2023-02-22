Letter: Why have homelessness and its costs exploded?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Fifty years ago, I graduated from the University of Hawaii. I was in my 20s, a young and idealistic social worker, convinced that I could make a difference.

While we had homeless back then, the numbers were actually quite small. Most homeless congregated Downtown and were provided help at our sole homeless program: Father Claude DuTeil’s Peanut Butter Ministry on Beretania Street.

Back then, we were all pretty naive. We were certain that homeless issues could be solved if we could just provide shelter, jobs, food and counseling.

A half-century has now passed and I’m in my 70s. The public and private sectors have spent countless millions of dollars on this issue. And homeless programs have exploded throughout our state. Yet homeless encampments are now everywhere. Why?

Will this nonsense continue for another half-century? Who is accountable for this mess? Is this our “new normal” now?

Stephen T. Molnar

Kailua

