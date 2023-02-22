Dillingham businesses hindered by the path to rail line’s terminus
By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
Updated 11:10 p.m.
Construction cones and detour markers were seen Monday along Dillingham Boulevard.
The inside of the Chicken & Brisket restaurant, which closed Sunday and relocated to Pearl City.
Equipment sat in front of a boarded-up business.
The guideway is under construction in the Dillingham area.
Construction related to Honolulu’s rail project continues along Dillingham Boulevard, blocking easy access to many small businesses. Soul Chicken employee Cheryl Morris on Monday looked out at construction from the restaurant on the 1000 block of Dillingham Boulevard.