Dillingham businesses hindered by the path to rail line's terminus | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Dillingham businesses hindered by the path to rail line’s terminus

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Construction cones and detour markers were seen Monday along Dillingham Boulevard.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The inside of the Chicken & Brisket restaurant, which closed Sunday and relocated to Pearl City.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Equipment sat in front of a boarded-up business.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The guideway is under construction in the Dillingham area.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Construction related to Honolulu’s rail project continues along Dillingham Boulevard, blocking easy access to many small businesses. Soul Chicken employee Cheryl Morris on Monday looked out at construction from the restaurant on the 1000 block of Dil­lingham Boulevard.

Amid rail-related construction work on busy Dillingham Boulevard ramping up, some area businesses are grappling with plummeting customer foot traffic. Read more

