Humpbacks winter in Northwest Hawaiian Isles, too

  Humpback whales are found up and down the Hawaiian island chain.

    Humpback whales are found up and down the Hawaiian island chain.

  The Wave Glider marine drone traveled over 2,600 miles to record humpback whale songs.

    The Wave Glider marine drone traveled over 2,600 miles to record humpback whale songs.

There was a time when the ocean waters around the Northwest Hawaiian Islands were thought to be marginal as breeding grounds for humpback whales. A 1976 aerial and shipboard survey found few, if any, whales in the area. Read more

