New initiative will promote civic engagement in Hawaii schools

The Davis Democracy Initiative kicked off Tuesday with a reception at Punahou, with Hawaii’s top leaders in government and education attending in support. Read more

It was watching the disturbing political divisiveness in the U.S. in recent years and getting a frustrated “yell at the TV” feeling that moved Honolulu attorney Mark Davis and his wife, Janie, to launch one of the country’s first systemic initiatives to engage children in learning about civil discourse and democracy from as early as kindergarten.

“All of us are observers of events that have transpired over the past two or three years, which appear to be an assault on our democracy,” said Mark Davis. “It was this issue of, we find ourselves yelling at the TV rather than doing anything, and I think it was my wife that finally said, ‘You know, it’s time to do something.’”

So the Davises decided to endow $2.5 million toward the development of an innovative new set of programs to help students in grades K-12 learn about democracy and civic engagement in compelling new ways. The initiative is based at Punahou School in Honolulu, one of the largest private schools in the nation, but is intended to eventually benefit public and private schools statewide, and school and community leaders hope it will become a national model and resource.

The Davis Democracy Initiative kicked off Tuesday with a reception at Punahou, with Hawaii’s top leaders in government and education attending in support, including Gov. Josh Green, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz and state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi, among others.

THE DAVIS Democracy Initiative features three main elements:

>> Davis Democracy Fellows Program. Students will be able to earn a certificate by participating in the signature fellows program, which includes completion of certain Advanced Placement and related courses; an internship or volunteer position with a public-facing, nonprofit, government or community organization; mentorship from leaders; and completion of an independent capstone or similar project.

An inaugural cohort of 35 students has begun at Punahou, but the idea is to also enroll students from other public and private schools, said Punahou President Mike Latham. Already, the inaugural group has had a visit from state Rep. Amy Perruso, held a midterm election watch party and gathered advocacy and testimony for bills at the current state Legislature.

>> Davis Democracy Lectures. An annual schedule of visiting “scholars, intellectuals, journalists, organizers and activists in government, law, public policy and academia” will be organized to offer public presentations for students, faculty and the community; faculty seminars on teaching and professional development; guest teaching; and class visits.

>> External partnerships. The initiative has begun working in collaboration with multiple organizations, including the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, state and federal judiciaries, faculty at Hawaii Pacific and Chaminade universities, nonprofit organizations, and programs and conferences that offer such learning opportunities as faculty development and student travel tours.

SUCH comprehensive and immersive programs on civic engagement typically are the territory of universities and colleges, so the initiative’s focus on grades K-12 puts it in the vanguard. An earlier start is important, Davis said, because beliefs and habits often are set by college age.

Latham said such an initiative is sorely needed to stem “a real erosion” of democratic values — “with a small ‘d,’” he said — as inclusion, tolerance and representation of a wide range of views and perspectives.

“Democracy is more than simply things like free and fair elections. It’s also something that needs the open exchange of ideas and the capacity for civil and thoughtful discussion and disagreements, and a strong commitment to share values of political participation in public service,” which are eroding, Latham said.

GREEN CONCURRED. In an emailed statement, the governor said the Davis Democracy Initiative “is motivated by the positive impact that strong democratic values and civic responsibility can have on society and our communities. Beyond reading, writing and ’rithmetic, schools have a broader mission, to encourage children to think about equity, how to think critically, how to carry on civil conversation in the face of disagreement, how to find common ground and work toward the greater good. Well-equipped young adults will help to move us beyond our society’s largest issues.”

Davis, a founding partner of the Honolulu law firm Davis Levin Livingston, said his family’s $2.5 million endowment gift is meant to keep the programs running in perpetuity. While he began his 50-year career as a civil rights lawyer, he said there is no political orientation being promoted through the initiative — just the restoration of civil discourse and encouragement for young people to serve their communities.

Latham said conversations have just begun with the state Department of Education on public school involvement.

Hayashi said in an email to the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser that “today’s event demonstrated the broad community support that will provide opportunities for Hawai‘i’s K-12 students. We look forward to working with Punahou and the other partners to offer these rich opportunities and resources to young people statewide.”

Davis said he hopes a community of graduates will emerge who “understand the importance of being civically engaged in our government, in our educational process. And maybe politics.” The intellectual discipline, he believes, will benefit anyone “headed to a nonprofit, to volunteer work, political involvement — or even running for president.”