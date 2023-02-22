New initiative will promote civic engagement in Hawaii schools
By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:40 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Mayor Rick Blangiardi, left, talked to Janie Davis.
MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Mark Davis, left, who founded the Davis Family Foundation with his wife, Janie Davis, addressed the crowd Tuesday at Punahou School.
MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Community leaders and legislators Tuesday attended a news conference at Punahou School announcing the launch of the Davis Democracy Initiative, an effort to curtail what founder Mark Davis has seen in the past two years as the erosion of democracy in the United States. The Davis Family Foundation has endowed $2.5 million to the cause.