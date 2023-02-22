comscore Dave Reardon: We all have different memories of Aloha Stadium | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: We all have different memories of Aloha Stadium

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • DENNIS ODA / 1998 The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger frolicked on a movable stage at the Aloha Stadium on Jan. 23, 1998.

    DENNIS ODA / 1998

    The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger frolicked on a movable stage at the Aloha Stadium on Jan. 23, 1998.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / 1997 St. Louis’ Ron Gant dove for home as he completed an inside-the-park homer against the San Diego Padres on April 20, 1997, at Aloha Stadium.

    GEORGE F. LEE / 1997

    St. Louis’ Ron Gant dove for home as he completed an inside-the-park homer against the San Diego Padres on April 20, 1997, at Aloha Stadium.

  • JAMM AQUINO / 2007 Hawaii’s Colt Brennan, middle, and Jason Rivers celebrate with fans after beating Washington on Dec. 1, 2007.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2007

    Hawaii’s Colt Brennan, middle, and Jason Rivers celebrate with fans after beating Washington on Dec. 1, 2007.

Everybody’s list of most memorable is different. These aren’t all favorites of mine (and some of the details are a bit fuzzy), but they are among those that stand out the most for various reasons. Read more

