5 selected hoops CSC Academic All-District

Three Hawaii Hilo players and two from Chaminade were selected to the College Sports Communicators Academic Division II Basketball All-District Team on Tuesday.
Mandi Kawaha and Bryanne Olson made it for the Vulcans women’s team and Erik Borg was selected for the men.
Isaac Amaral-Artharee was named for the Silverswords men and Emma Morris for the women.
To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA.
Chaminade sweeps, honored by PacWest
The Chaminade softball team swept a doubleheader with Simon Fraser on Tuesday at Sand Island Park.
In the first game, Taylor Genera pitched a six-hitter in the Silverswords’ 7-2 victory. Taryn Fujioka scored twice and Bailey Jacobsen had two hits for Chaminade.
In the second game, Chaminade scored all its runs during the third inning of a 5-2 win. Fujioka had a two-run double and scored a run, and Bailey Benson pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief for the Silverswords.
The Silverswords are 4-2, while the Red Leafs are 5-7.
Earlier in the day, the Chaminade softball team was named PacWest Team of the Week.
The Silverswords splitt a pair of doubleheaders with Saint Martin’s and Western Washington.
PacWest Championships tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for the PacWest Basketball Championships, which will be held March 2-4 at McCabe Gym.
Chaminade and Hawaii Hilo have qualified for the six-team men’s field, while Hawaii Pacific made it for the six-team women’s field.
Single-day tickets and discounted three-day passes are available through HomeTown Ticketing at thepacwest.com/tickets or by using the HomeTown Ticketing app.
