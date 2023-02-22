5 selected hoops CSC Academic All-District

Three Hawaii Hilo players and two from Chaminade were selected to the College Sports Communicators Academic Division II Basketball All-District Team on Tuesday.

Mandi Kawaha and Bryanne Olson made it for the Vulcans women’s team and Erik Borg was selected for the men.

Isaac Amaral-Artharee was named for the Silverswords men and Emma Morris for the women.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA.

Chaminade sweeps, honored by PacWest

The Chaminade softball team swept a doubleheader with Simon Fraser on Tuesday at Sand Island Park.

In the first game, Taylor Genera pitched a six-hitter in the Silverswords’ 7-2 victory. Taryn Fujioka scored twice and Bailey Jacobsen had two hits for Chaminade.

In the second game, Chaminade scored all its runs during the third inning of a 5-2 win. Fujioka had a two-run double and scored a run, and Bailey Benson pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief for the Silverswords.

The Silverswords are 4-2, while the Red Leafs are 5-7.

Earlier in the day, the Chaminade softball team was named PacWest Team of the Week.

The Silverswords splitt a pair of doubleheaders with Saint Martin’s and Western Washington.

PacWest Championships tickets on sale

Tickets are on sale for the PacWest Basketball Championships, which will be held March 2-4 at McCabe Gym.

Chaminade and Hawaii Hilo have qualified for the six-team men’s field, while Hawaii Pacific made it for the six-team women’s field.

Single-day tickets and discounted three-day passes are available through HomeTown Ticketing at thepacwest.com/tickets or by using the HomeTown Ticketing app.