Hawaii coach Eran Ganot wants to do the Rainbow seniors right

On Tuesday afternoon, the Hawaii basketball team stepped off an airplane and into senior week.

In the final two home games of the season, the ’Bows will face the Big West’s top two teams — UC Riverside (12-5) on Thursday and UC Irvine (13-3) on Saturday — at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The ’Bows are tied for third at 11-5 in the Big West.

Forward Kamaka Hepa, wing Samuta Avea and point guard Juan Munoz, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in October, will be celebrated during Saturday’s senior night.

“People always look at senior night and senior week as an opportunity to thank our seniors, and it is,” coach Eran Ganot said. “They deserve to be honored. They’ve been tremendous in every way — on the court, off the court, in the classroom. … It’s not just the seniors. This team exists for just one year. The 2022-23 basketball team is a one-year group. You honor the seniors, you honor this team, and you give those guys — which they would relish — an opportunity to thank our fans. I know our guys would appreciate a sold-out crowd.”

Ganot said more than 8,000 tickets have been issued for Saturday’s game. The first 600 students will receive a free T-shirt and pizza. A DJ will provide pregame entertainment. Telecast on ESPN2, this will be the first UH senior-night game to be shown nationally.

“That’s a big deal — not just for our current team, this is for everybody,” Ganot said. “Nobody does senior night like Hawaii. There are senior nights that are incredible everywhere, but nothing like Hawaii’s. … Let’s show that support system off. Let the world see how tremendous the venue is, our fans are, and how we do senior night.”

In Monday’s road victory over Cal State Bakersfield, the ’Bows became the 10th UH team to win 20 games since 1970. The ’Bows also clinched a winning Big West regular season. “Our guys are grinding,” Ganot said. “They’re working their tail off.”

The ’Bows have had to overcome injuries and inconsistencies. “This group has been battle tested,” Ganot said. “We have three guys out for the year, and we’ve had different guys out at different stretches And we’ve continued to plug along and push along.”

Hepa and Avea — both with deep ties to Hawaii — have been instrumental in the ’Bows’ success. With urging from the Hauula-reared Avea, Hepa joined the ’Bows as a graduate transfer from Texas in August 2021. Hepa, at 6 feet 10, has become a multi-level shooter and lengthy defender. Hepa, who is part Hawaiian, grew up in Alaska but often visited the islands. His father was born and reared on Kauai.

“It’s been great having the opportunity to live out here, like my father did when he was growing up,” Hepa said. “I’m definitely going to miss it a lot. I’ve probably got only four or five more months left out here. I’m going to continue to cherish that, and continue to take advantage of this wonderful weather, the great food, great people, and great places to be on the island.”

Avea, a Kahuku graduate, is in his sixth UH season. He opted out of the 2020-21 season because of the pandemic, and missed last season because of a back injury. Despite not playing a Division I game in three years, Avea made an easy return as an athletic scorer, relentless rebounder and team leader. The COVID-year exemption and medical redshirt allowed him a full senior season.

“I was prepared and felt really ready going into last season, which I thought was going to be my senior year,” Avea said. “But here it is now, a year later, and I’m happy to be with the team I’m with and I wouldn’t change it any different. It’s been a good time here. I think the best memories are to come.”

—

Big West basketball

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

UC Riverside (19-10, 12-5 Big West) vs. Hawaii (20-8, 11-5 Big West)

>> When: 7:05 p.m. Thursday

>> TV: Spectrum Sports