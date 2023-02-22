Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Feb. 22, 2023 Today Updated 12:24 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY VOLLEYBALL College men: LIU vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. THURSDAY BASKETBALL Big West men: UC Riverside vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. BEACH VOLLEYBALL College: Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic, Saint Mary’s vs. Hawaii, 9 a.m.; Stephen F. Austin vs. Stanford, 10:15 a.m.; UCLA vs. Saint Mary’s, 11:30 a.m.; Stanford vs. Hawaii, 12:45 p.m.; Stephen F. Austin vs. UCLA, 2 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach. GOLF OIA At Leilehua Golf Course Tuesday Par 72 Boys 70—Dylan Sakasegawa (Moan). 73—James Fujita (Moan), Gunner Lee (Moan). 76— Nate Choi (Kaln), Casey Johansen (Lei). 78—Magnus Corpuz (Rad). 79— Derek Mukai (Mil), Julian Samia (Waip). 80— Parker Smith (Kaln). 81—Coby Chang (Moan), Zaedis Yoshizawa (Kaln). Girls 66—Chloe Jang (Roos). 69—Ava Cepeda (Kah). 73—Kady Matsumoto (Mil), Kate Nakaoka (Mil). 75—Teal Matsueda (Kaln). 76—Kara Kaneshiro (Kaln). 77—Ashley Koga (Moan). 80—Mariko Yonemura (Mil). 81—Dori Chang (Moan). 82—Keiran Florino (Mil), Jovi Funakoshi (Mil), Mia Hirashima (Moan), Paige Sur (Moan). VOLLEYBALL BIIF Boys Varsity Konawaena def. Parker 25-10, 25-10, 25-10 Previous Story 5 selected hoops CSC Academic All-District Next Story Television and radio - Feb. 22, 2023