Scoreboard – Feb. 22, 2023

CALENDAR

TODAY

VOLLEYBALL

College men: LIU vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Riverside vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic, Saint Mary’s vs. Hawaii, 9 a.m.; Stephen F. Austin vs. Stanford, 10:15 a.m.; UCLA vs. Saint Mary’s, 11:30 a.m.; Stanford vs. Hawaii, 12:45 p.m.; Stephen F. Austin vs. UCLA, 2 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach.

GOLF

OIA

At Leilehua Golf Course

Tuesday

Par 72

Boys

70—Dylan Sakasegawa (Moan). 73—James Fujita (Moan), Gunner Lee (Moan). 76— Nate Choi (Kaln), Casey Johansen (Lei). 78—Magnus Corpuz (Rad). 79— Derek Mukai (Mil), Julian Samia (Waip). 80— Parker Smith (Kaln). 81—Coby Chang (Moan), Zaedis Yoshizawa (Kaln).

Girls

66—Chloe Jang (Roos). 69—Ava Cepeda (Kah). 73—Kady Matsumoto (Mil), Kate Nakaoka (Mil). 75—Teal Matsueda (Kaln). 76—Kara Kaneshiro (Kaln). 77—Ashley Koga (Moan). 80—Mariko Yonemura (Mil). 81—Dori Chang (Moan). 82—Keiran Florino (Mil), Jovi Funakoshi (Mil), Mia Hirashima (Moan), Paige Sur (Moan).

VOLLEYBALL

BIIF

Boys Varsity

Konawaena def. Parker 25-10, 25-10, 25-10