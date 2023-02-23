2 die in building fire near Punchbowl

UPDATE: 3:26 p.m.

Two people were killed in a house fire in the Makiki-Lower Punchbowl area today.

More than 40 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire at 954 Spencer St. just before 12:50 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw the two-story residential structure fully involved in flames, said Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Malcolm Medrano.

Crews battled the flames from Spencer Street and Prospect Street. Firefighters found a man dead just outside on the ground floor of the residence. A woman was also found dead in a bedroom on the ground floor, Medrano said.

The ages of the man and woman were described as possibly in their 60s to 70s.

Positive identification is pending.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control shortly after 1 p.m. and extinguished it at 1:40 p.m.

The American Red Cross was notified to assist a woman who resides on the second floor of the home. She was not at the house at the time of the fire, Medrano said.

The fire department extended its condolences to the family of the two people killed in the fire. “They’re in our hearts and in our thoughts,” Medrano said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

